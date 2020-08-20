 Skip to main content
East Carolina pauses football indefinitely due to coronavirus cluster within the program
East Carolina pauses football indefinitely due to coronavirus cluster within the program

East Carolina announced on Thursday that the Pirates will be pausing football activities indefinitely.

This comes as a result of the latest rounds of COVID-19 testing.

An alert on the ECU website Thursday afternoon identified a cluster within the football program, which reported 10 positive cases of the coronavirus. The state considers five or more cases to be a cluster.

"Today's decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results," ECU AD Jon Gilbert said in a press release Thursday. "We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels."

UNC System universities have different online dashboards to track their COVID-19 cases, tests and rooms available for quarantining or isolating.

According to its online dashboard, ECU has recorded 125 total cases of COVID-19, with 108 of those cases being students. The ECU dashboard, which is updated weekly, reports that a total of 1,458 tests have been performed.

According to the release, all affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines.

The university also on Thursday announced another cluster of seven cases related to Clement Hall, a dorm.

Concerned about COVID-19?

