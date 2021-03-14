FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Kromah, Wonders ‘pass’ big test

Friday, as a whole, was a learning experience for the junior signal caller. Kromah had struggled early in the week in practice but found his groove. It came in handy, as the Wonders threw the ball the most they have all season.

After the game, Newsome talked about the up-and-down week.

“Tuesday might have been one of our worst days throwing the football in practice,” Newsome said. “We came back Wednesday and maybe had one of the best days throwing the football. So if (Kromah) just trusts the process, he can lead us.”

Going up against a Cox Mill team that had not won or scored all season, Kromah still expected a competitive game. The Chargers came out playing a Cover 4 defense and run-high look, something the Wonders were expecting but had to adjust to during the game.

“We did end up throwing a lot. We expected them to be a team that was good,” said Kromah. “We went through an overtime game last week (against Central Cabarrus), so it definitely helped. It shouldn't have gone in overtime (Friday), but we played well at the end.”

The Wonders relied on another improved facet of the game: pass catching. The offense has dealt with some drops so far this season, but Kromah hit two different receivers for touchdowns and spread the ball around all night.