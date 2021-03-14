FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Kromah, Wonders ‘pass’ big test

KANNAPOLIS – The bread and butter for the A.L. Brown football team’s offense had been its running game going into Friday night’s matchup with Cox Mill at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium. The Wonders had averaged 236 yards per game on the ground and only thrown two touchdown passes.
That wasn’t the case this week, as quarterback Cameron Kromah threw two touchdowns passes in just one night that helped the Wonders win, 35-28, in overtime.
“I’ve coached a lot of great quarterbacks, and Cam is right up there with all of them,” Wonders coach Mike Newsome said of Kromah. “I’ve told him to ‘just believe in the process’ and to ‘make your reads and make your throws.’ He did a fabulous job of that.”
The Wonders running game wasn’t able to get much going in the first half, with only one run burst of over 20 yards in the opening quarter. They were also stopped in the red zone on their first two drives. In the middle of the second quarter, Kromah threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Black to give the Wonders their first touchdown of the game, a spark they desperately needed.
While the hits from Cox Mill kept coming, Kromah stayed poised. Tied at 21 on a fourth-and-16 play, he stepped out of the pocket and threw a 30-yard pass to Jacob Booker to give his team the lead.
The play proved to be a big deal for the Wonders, who ended up scoring an overtime rushing touchdown to win the game.
Friday, as a whole, was a learning experience for the junior signal caller. Kromah had struggled early in the week in practice but found his groove. It came in handy, as the Wonders threw the ball the most they have all season.
After the game, Newsome talked about the up-and-down week.
“Tuesday might have been one of our worst days throwing the football in practice,” Newsome said. “We came back Wednesday and maybe had one of the best days throwing the football. So if (Kromah) just trusts the process, he can lead us.”
Going up against a Cox Mill team that had not won or scored all season, Kromah still expected a competitive game. The Chargers came out playing a Cover 4 defense and run-high look, something the Wonders were expecting but had to adjust to during the game.
“We did end up throwing a lot. We expected them to be a team that was good,” said Kromah. “We went through an overtime game last week (against Central Cabarrus), so it definitely helped. It shouldn't have gone in overtime (Friday), but we played well at the end.”
The Wonders relied on another improved facet of the game: pass catching. The offense has dealt with some drops so far this season, but Kromah hit two different receivers for touchdowns and spread the ball around all night.
“I’m proud of them guys,” Kromah said of his receivers. “They came through big tonight. Earlier in the season, there were a lot of drops and misconnections. Tonight, we came together well.”