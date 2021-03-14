FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Offensive line paves way to Vikings’ win

CONCORD – Heading into halftime of the Central Cabarrus football team’s 20-14 victory over Northwest Cabarrus Friday night, the Vikings and Trojans were deadlocked at 7. Outside of a deep passing touchdown apiece, neither team could establish its offenses.
The reasons for the offensive asynchronies were very different, however.
Central Cabarrus was having difficulty with Northwest’s interior defensive line, which allowed Trojan linebackers to shut down the running game. The Vikings weren’t able to move the ball through the air, either, throwing three first-half interceptions with only one completed pass that went longer than seven yards.
Meanwhile, Northwest Cabarrus was actually able to move the ball in the first half, but failed fourth-down conversions and drive-wounding penalties haunted the Trojans and prevented them from capitalizing on their yardage.
With the start of a new half, one group finally was able to step and make something happen for Central Cabarrus: the offensive line.
Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua knew he had to turn the keys over to his linemen up front.
“Our offensive line, I kind of challenged them after the half,” said Bevilacqua, who played offensive line at Elon College. “We needed to go, and we needed to grind on people a little bit. One of our goals for the week was to run between the tackles, and we were able to do that tonight.”
The Vikings’ offensive linemen certainly took Bevilacqua’s challenge to heart, and the Central coaching staff was not afraid to let them take over. Compared to just 12 rushing plays in the first half, the Vikings dialed up 27 runs in the third and fourth quarters. That paid off, with 38 first-half rushing yards transitioning into 154 on the ground in the latter frame.
Senior left guard Michello Elguera felt that he and his fellow linemen were the difference-makers for the Vikings.
“I trust my brothers with everything they do,” said Elguera. “No matter what happens, I’ll still block for them, and when they’re trying their hardest, I’ll take it up a notch.”
Along with Elguera, junior center Emerson Baker, senior right guard Jose Martinez Soriano, senior right tackle Gabe Talahumbu and senior left tackle Jaiden Hastings round out the experienced and effective unit for Central.
The difference was apparent right at the start of the third quarter, when Central Cabarrus senior running back Elijah Horton opened the half with a pair of huge runs for 42 yards combined to put Central deep in Northwest territory. Horton was barely touched on both runs, as all would-be tacklers were in the grasp of Central linemen.
Despite an untimely fumble soon thereafter, the Vikings had their offensive mojo back, courtesy of their bulldozers on the line of scrimmage. On Central’s next possession, Horton quickly burst through Northwest’s stymied defense and rattled off a 35-yard gain, putting the Vikings in Trojan territory again.
Yet Central fumbled the ball away once more, stopping another promising drive in its tracks. To make matters worse, Northwest scored off that turnover, putting the Trojans up, 14-7, with fewer than two minutes left in the third quarter.
But there was no faith lost on the Vikings’ sideline.
“Our kids manage to find a way,” said Bevilacqua, whose team improved its record to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
“Our kids have fought back in the second half in each game this year.”
That faith held up even through Central’s next drive to open the fourth quarter, in which the Vikings marched down into Northwest’s red zone, only to throw two incomplete passes to loss the ball on downs. Those two incomplete passes were half the Vikings’ passing attempts in the entire second half.
But then came a golden opportunity. Northwest had the ball and the lead, but one bad snap later, Central recovered the ball right in front of the Trojans’ end zone.
For the Vikings, this was their chance to tie the game, but it was also a perfect chance to retake the momentum and electrify a comeback attempt, and it was all in the hands of the offensive line. All it took was one play for the Vikings to score, as running back Kevin Clerge burrowed to the right for a touchdown behind Baker and Martinez Soriano.
“Honestly, my (linemen) make my job so much easier,” said Clerge.
With Northwest mustering just a 1-yard run and two incompletions on its next possession, the Vikings prepared to receive the ensuing punt and take the lead. Central quickly took the ball down to Northwest’s 13-yard line with multiple runs for steady yardage, and with just a few minutes left in the game. The Vikings faced a critical third down.
This time, the Vikings’ offensive line was charged with pass protection, and it created a clean pocket to allow quarterback Austin Himes to deliver just his fourth second-half pass attempt - one of two second-half completions - to receiver Lane Ratzloff for a touchdown.
Up, 20-14, Central managed to survive a late Northwest series capped off by a fourth-down heave that fell incomplete, and with the ball back in their hands the Vikings knew just how to ice the game.
Behind their punishing offensive front, the Vikings churned down the field, eating up what was left of the game clock and obtaining two first downs on five running plays to end the game.
With a big smile on his face after the 20-14 win for Central, Elguera spoke of the often-unheralded work of the linemen and how it helped produce Friday’s win at Trojan Stadium.
“We don’t really get recognition,” said Elguera. “But, like, it (doesn't) matter, so long as we score and we’re there for our teammates. And we love it.”