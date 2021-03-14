FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Offensive line paves way to Vikings’ win

Yet Central fumbled the ball away once more, stopping another promising drive in its tracks. To make matters worse, Northwest scored off that turnover, putting the Trojans up, 14-7, with fewer than two minutes left in the third quarter.

But there was no faith lost on the Vikings’ sideline.

“Our kids manage to find a way,” said Bevilacqua, whose team improved its record to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

“Our kids have fought back in the second half in each game this year.”

That faith held up even through Central’s next drive to open the fourth quarter, in which the Vikings marched down into Northwest’s red zone, only to throw two incomplete passes to loss the ball on downs. Those two incomplete passes were half the Vikings’ passing attempts in the entire second half.

But then came a golden opportunity. Northwest had the ball and the lead, but one bad snap later, Central recovered the ball right in front of the Trojans’ end zone.