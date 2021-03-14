FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Runaway victory right on time for Mount Pleasant

Between the Tigers’ opening-possession touchdown and the running clock that escorted out the final quarter-and-a-half of the game, the outcome was comfortably decided.

Coming in, the Cougars (0-2, 0-1) didn’t pose much of a threat. This season, Central Academy is fielding a varsity team for the first time since 2017.

Last week, another Cabarrus County team – Concord – disappointed the Cougars in their first game in three years with a 41-7 dismantling. Friday against Mount Pleasant, Central Academy tried to set a positive tone early, but its onsides kick attempt on the opening kickoff travelled only nine yards and went out of bounds.

That allowed the Tigers to start at the Cougars’ 49-yard line, a head-start that neither Central Academy could afford to give nor Mount Pleasant really needed. On first down, Tigers senior running back Dalton Miller took a handoff and found a canyon-sized hole toward the right.

Miller darted upfield and bounced toward the right sideline, spinning out of a tackle near the 20 before getting dropped at the nine. The clearance quarterback Ryan Tyson was given on the right side on the next play was even larger, and all he had to do to cross the goal line was brisk away a would-be tackler at the 2-yard line.