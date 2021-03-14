FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Runaway victory right on time for Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – In terms of his team’s play, there wasn’t much for Mike Johns to critique after witnessing how easy his Mount Pleasant High football team had it in its 49-0 victory over Monroe Central Academy of Technology & Arts Friday.
The Tigers’ offense scored at will, and their defense protected their side of the 50-yard line like a grumpy neighbor guards against children stepping on his newly seeded lawn.
But what Johns was happy to appreciate and assess were some of the intangibles that can sometimes be overlooked: players' positive conduct, gratuitous playing time for senior players in an early-season Senior Night game in the spring, and his concern for a fallen player’s injury.
After opening the season with back-to-back one-score victories and facing an Anson team next week that could disrupt Mount Pleasant’s conference championship plans, the 3-0 Tigers (1-0, Rocky River 2A/3A) welcomed Friday’s cakewalk victory.
“I was really proud of our sportsmanship tonight,” said Johns. “It was a good game, good camaraderie … (after some block-in-the-back penalties), we played a really clean game. We ran the ball well and did a good job sticking to the game plan.
“We got our seniors some touches. Even though (Senior Night), with COVID, is the third game of the season, it’s in the books. We’re 3-0. It’s been a good season.”
Between the Tigers’ opening-possession touchdown and the running clock that escorted out the final quarter-and-a-half of the game, the outcome was comfortably decided.
Coming in, the Cougars (0-2, 0-1) didn’t pose much of a threat. This season, Central Academy is fielding a varsity team for the first time since 2017.
Last week, another Cabarrus County team – Concord – disappointed the Cougars in their first game in three years with a 41-7 dismantling. Friday against Mount Pleasant, Central Academy tried to set a positive tone early, but its onsides kick attempt on the opening kickoff travelled only nine yards and went out of bounds.
That allowed the Tigers to start at the Cougars’ 49-yard line, a head-start that neither Central Academy could afford to give nor Mount Pleasant really needed. On first down, Tigers senior running back Dalton Miller took a handoff and found a canyon-sized hole toward the right.
Miller darted upfield and bounced toward the right sideline, spinning out of a tackle near the 20 before getting dropped at the nine. The clearance quarterback Ryan Tyson was given on the right side on the next play was even larger, and all he had to do to cross the goal line was brisk away a would-be tackler at the 2-yard line.
“After the first play of the game, I was like, ‘If it’s going to be like that the whole game and I can get blocks like that from my offensive line,’ I knew I was going to have a pretty successful run game,” said Miller. “The whole team, and any kind of running back, would have a successful run game with blocking like that.”
Miller carried only eight times but rushed for 150 yards and a score. He was especially amazing in the first quarter.
On his second carry of the game, he ran from the Mount Pleasant 34-yard line to the Central Academy 31, but half the yardage he gained was erased by a Tigers’ holding penalty. He gained 45 yards on the next play, twice emerging from a gang of tacklers to add extra yardage.
For the game, Mount Pleasant outgained Central Academy 382-30, and the Cougars’ offense was never allowed to cross midfield. It amassed only two first downs, one in each half.
The Cougars ran a single-wing offense, often without any wideouts, allowing the Tigers’ defense to concentrate on the run. Central Academy completed one of nine passing attempts for five yards, and one of its throws was intercepted by Keegan Moose.
The likes of defensive linemen Austin Love, Manny Solis, Bobby Fink, and Jase Yount and linebackers Jakob Craver and Dylan Coln feasted on Central Academy ball carriers all night.
“(The game) was a little closer than what I would have liked it to be,” said Love, a junior. “Our defense played really well. Our offense blocked pretty good. I wish our offensive tackle Jacob Suggs wouldn’t have went down like he did, but things like that have happened in football.”
Suggs left early in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his right knee and did not return to the game. The Tigers hope he can take the field next week at Anson, a team that beat Mount Pleasant the last time they played in 2019.
The Tigers have a chance to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2007, when they won their first 14 games before losing in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Current assistant coach Jarin Spradley was a standout senior lineman on that team.
“(The players) have kind of been ribbing Coach Spradley,” said Johns, whose team has only four regular-season games left this year. “Coach Spradley says, ‘You ain’t going 14-1 this year. We won’t have enough games.”