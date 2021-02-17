GIRLS BASKETBALL: Barrie’s big night propels Central Cabarrus over A.L. Brown

KANNAPOLIS – With Mariah Barrie leading the way, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team went on the road and defeated A.L. Brown, 36-20, on Tuesday evening.

Barrie nearly achieved the Wonders’ team total, as the Vikings guard finished with 18 points.

Tali Hagler led A.L. Brown with seven points.

Central Cabarrus improved its record to 3-8 overall and 3-8 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Wonders are 2-10, 2-8.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus 9 5 11 11 – 36

A.L. Brown 4 10 2 4 – 20

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Mariah Barrie 18, Stanley 4, McGinnis 4, Lewis 2, Knight 4

A.L. BROWN – Hagler 7, Bradley 3, David 2 Robinson 2