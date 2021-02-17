 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Barrie’s big night propels Central Cabarrus over A.L. Brown
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Barrie's big night propels Central Cabarrus over A.L. Brown

02-19 BARRIE

Central Cabarrus' Mariah Barrie 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

KANNAPOLIS – With Mariah Barrie leading the way, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team went on the road and defeated A.L. Brown, 36-20, on Tuesday evening.

Barrie nearly achieved the Wonders’ team total, as the Vikings guard finished with 18 points.

Tali Hagler led A.L. Brown with seven points.

Central Cabarrus improved its record to 3-8 overall and 3-8 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Wonders are 2-10, 2-8.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus     9         5     11     11 – 36

A.L. Brown                 4       10      2      4 – 20

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Mariah Barrie 18, Stanley 4, McGinnis 4, Lewis 2, Knight 4

A.L. BROWN – Hagler 7, Bradley 3, David 2 Robinson 2

