GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs debut with a big win over previously unblemished West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team had to wait quite a while to start its 2021 season, but when it did, the Bulldogs opened with quite a statement.

In their first game of the year, the Bulldogs defeated its newest rival, previously unbeaten West Cabarrus, 57-52, Wednesday night in their home gym.

The Bulldogs were paced by a pair of highly regarded freshman, Ella Hobbs and Liara Batts, while guard Peyton Taylor and Nasyah Walker also came up big.

Hobbs, who has already received a litany of scholarship offers from major Division I programs, had a team-leading 18 points. Batts, the younger sister of one of Cabarrus County’s all-time leading scorers, former Jay M. Robinson star Lavar Batts Jr., had 10 points. Walker had 12 points, while Taylor also tallied 10.

The Bulldogs are now 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

West Cabarrus (4-1, 4-1) was led by Ashlee Shaw, who registered 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Point guard Jade Clowney finished with 14 points, four steals and three assists for the Wolverines.