GIRLS BASKETBALL: Calhoun, Ragin’ Bulls out-duel Bulldogs on Senior Night to remain undefeated

In the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson was able to set up its offense and outscore the Ragin’ Bulls, 12-11, largely because Wilson implemented a full-court press that stymied the Bulldogs.

Well, most of them.

Bulldogs freshman Ella Hobbs (23 points) was dominant in the paint and scored more than half her team’s points despite being double- and triple-teamed for most of the game.

The Bulls held a slim 24-20 lead at halftime, and the game remained close during an electric third quarter in which both offenses ramped up considerably, with Hobbs and Calhoun trading bucket after hard-earned bucket early on.

Jay M. Robinson forward Nosyah Walker got in on the action, too, handling the ball and doing her best to get past the stingy Hickory Ridge defense, and Ragin’ Bulls freshman forward Sheree Gidney hit a couple of smooth mid-range shots to help her team maintain a slim lead. Sophomore Ragin’ Bulls guard Alyssa Lewis also played well, finishing with 14 points.

But Hickory Ridge sealed the game in the final eight minutes.

It was a tight game at the start of the fourth quarter, but Calhoun hit the final shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with a little more than three minutes to play to put Hickory Ridge up by 10 for good.