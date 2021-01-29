 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Calhoun, Ragin’ Bulls out-duel Bulldogs on Senior Night to remain undefeated
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Calhoun, Ragin’ Bulls out-duel Bulldogs on Senior Night to remain undefeated

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Hickory Ridge senior point guard Kennedy Calhoun (4) handles the ball while being defended by Jay M. Robinson's Peyton Taylor (3).

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

HARRISBURG – Thursday night’s clash between Jay M. Robinson and Hickory Ridge’s girls basketball teams ended 54-44 as the Ragin’ Bulls used a fourth-quarter push to take the victory.

It also happened to be Hickory Ridge’s Senior Night, and senior point guard Kennedy Calhoun made sure that she and her fellow Ragin’ Bulls would not walk out of their home gym without a win.

Calhoun put up a game-leading 24 points and had three assists to lead the way for the Bulls, who improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference.

Her defense, however, was the determining factor behind her team’s ability to pull ahead of Jay M. Robinson down the stretch, as she had 10 steals for the game, quickly converting many into points.

Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Jada Mcmillan (23) defends Gabreyel Cook (11) in the half court.

Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson was effusive with his praise of Calhoun.

“I’ve always said she’s the best leader I’ve ever coached,” said Wilson. “I’ve never coached a better girls player. I’ve coached football, track, basketball, whatever – she’s the best leader. She sets the tone every day in practice, and everybody just follows her lead.”

Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Hickory Ridge head coach, Jupiter Wilson greets Julia Cagle (15) after securing victory.

The Bulldogs lost their second consecutive game, both to Class 4A Hickory Ridge, and saw its record fall to 3-2, 3-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

In the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson was able to set up its offense and outscore the Ragin’ Bulls, 12-11, largely because Wilson implemented a full-court press that stymied the Bulldogs.

Well, most of them.

Bulldogs freshman Ella Hobbs (23 points) was dominant in the paint and scored more than half her team’s points despite being double- and triple-teamed for most of the game.

Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Jay M. Robinson center Ella Hobbs (34) secures a rebound in traffic.

The Bulls held a slim 24-20 lead at halftime, and the game remained close during an electric third quarter in which both offenses ramped up considerably, with Hobbs and Calhoun trading bucket after hard-earned bucket early on. 

Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Hickory Ridge's Sheree Gidney (12) hit some clutch shots.

Jay M. Robinson forward Nosyah Walker got in on the action, too, handling the ball and doing her best to get past the stingy Hickory Ridge defense, and Ragin’ Bulls freshman forward Sheree Gidney hit a couple of smooth mid-range shots to help her team maintain a slim lead. Sophomore Ragin’ Bulls guard Alyssa Lewis also played well, finishing with 14 points.

But Hickory Ridge sealed the game in the final eight minutes.

It was a tight game at the start of the fourth quarter, but Calhoun hit the final shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with a little more than three minutes to play to put Hickory Ridge up by 10 for good.

Calhoun was overjoyed, yet thoughtful, about the game and her team after the Senior Night win.

“It’s really bittersweet because I’m leaving my girls,” said Calhoun, who has signed with Longwood University, “They’re the ones that taught me how to be the leader I am today. It’s bittersweet, but I’m excited for my new journey.”

Girls Basketball: The Girls Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 54-44 on Thursday night.

Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr., filling in for Jerome Hornbuckle, engages his team on the floor.

Lavar Batts Sr., filling in for Jerome Hornbuckle who was out with an illness, was candid about his teams’ performance.

“I think we played well in spurts – I don’t think we put it together for four quarters like we needed to to beat a good Hickory Ridge team,” said Batts Sr., who is the full-time Jay M. Robinson boys coach. “It’s still early; it’s only our fifth game, so hopefully we can start building to get back to where we need to be.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Jay M. Robinson      12       8     18       6 -- 44

Hickory Ridge           11     13     16     14 -- 54

JAY M. ROBINSON - Batts 5, Farris 4, Ella Hobbs 23, Pharr 2, Nasyah Walker 10

HICKORY RIDGE - Cagle 2, Kennedy Calhoun 24, Gidney 7, Henry 4, Alyssa Lewis 14, Watts 3

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts