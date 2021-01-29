GIRLS BASKETBALL: Calhoun, Ragin’ Bulls out-duel Bulldogs on Senior Night to remain undefeated

HARRISBURG – Thursday night’s clash between Jay M. Robinson and Hickory Ridge’s girls basketball teams ended 54-44 as the Ragin’ Bulls used a fourth-quarter push to take the victory.
It also happened to be Hickory Ridge’s Senior Night, and senior point guard Kennedy Calhoun made sure that she and her fellow Ragin’ Bulls would not walk out of their home gym without a win.
Calhoun put up a game-leading 24 points and had three assists to lead the way for the Bulls, who improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern 4A Conference.
Her defense, however, was the determining factor behind her team’s ability to pull ahead of Jay M. Robinson down the stretch, as she had 10 steals for the game, quickly converting many into points.
Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson was effusive with his praise of Calhoun.
“I’ve always said she’s the best leader I’ve ever coached,” said Wilson. “I’ve never coached a better girls player. I’ve coached football, track, basketball, whatever – she’s the best leader. She sets the tone every day in practice, and everybody just follows her lead.”
The Bulldogs lost their second consecutive game, both to Class 4A Hickory Ridge, and saw its record fall to 3-2, 3-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
In the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson was able to set up its offense and outscore the Ragin’ Bulls, 12-11, largely because Wilson implemented a full-court press that stymied the Bulldogs.
Well, most of them.
Bulldogs freshman Ella Hobbs (23 points) was dominant in the paint and scored more than half her team’s points despite being double- and triple-teamed for most of the game.
The Bulls held a slim 24-20 lead at halftime, and the game remained close during an electric third quarter in which both offenses ramped up considerably, with Hobbs and Calhoun trading bucket after hard-earned bucket early on.
Jay M. Robinson forward Nosyah Walker got in on the action, too, handling the ball and doing her best to get past the stingy Hickory Ridge defense, and Ragin’ Bulls freshman forward Sheree Gidney hit a couple of smooth mid-range shots to help her team maintain a slim lead. Sophomore Ragin’ Bulls guard Alyssa Lewis also played well, finishing with 14 points.
But Hickory Ridge sealed the game in the final eight minutes.
It was a tight game at the start of the fourth quarter, but Calhoun hit the final shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with a little more than three minutes to play to put Hickory Ridge up by 10 for good.
Calhoun was overjoyed, yet thoughtful, about the game and her team after the Senior Night win.
“It’s really bittersweet because I’m leaving my girls,” said Calhoun, who has signed with Longwood University, “They’re the ones that taught me how to be the leader I am today. It’s bittersweet, but I’m excited for my new journey.”
Lavar Batts Sr., filling in for Jerome Hornbuckle who was out with an illness, was candid about his teams’ performance.
“I think we played well in spurts – I don’t think we put it together for four quarters like we needed to to beat a good Hickory Ridge team,” said Batts Sr., who is the full-time Jay M. Robinson boys coach. “It’s still early; it’s only our fifth game, so hopefully we can start building to get back to where we need to be.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 12 8 18 6 -- 44
Hickory Ridge 11 13 16 14 -- 54
JAY M. ROBINSON - Batts 5, Farris 4, Ella Hobbs 23, Pharr 2, Nasyah Walker 10
HICKORY RIDGE - Cagle 2, Kennedy Calhoun 24, Gidney 7, Henry 4, Alyssa Lewis 14, Watts 3