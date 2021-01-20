 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus moves into win column by cruising past Concord

CONCORD-CENTRAL CABARRUS LOGOS

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team posted its first win of the season in impressive fashion, rolling past the Concord Spiders, 52-22, at Rimer Gym Tuesday night.

The road setting didn’t seem to bother the Vikings, who improved to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Mariah Barrie led a corps of strong performances for the Vikings by scoring 10 points. She was followed by Serenity Webb and Kyra Lewis, who had nine points apiece, while Imari Knight and Allison Ferrell had seven and six points, respectively.

Central Cabarrus led 28-6 at halftime and never looked back.

Concord dropped to 0-5, 0-5.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central      17   17     11      7 -- 52

Concord      2    4        5     11 -- 22

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 10, Webb 9, Lewis 9, Knight 7, Ferrell 6, Stanley 4, Vigil 3, Coley 2 Havens 2

CONCORD -- Jackson 8, Thompson 3, Brown 3, Johnson 2 Anderson 4 Carmichael 2

