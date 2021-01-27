GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers topple Wonders to register first win of the season

KANNAPOLIS – The Cox Mill girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season, topping A.L. Brown, 56-28, on the road at Bullock Gymnasium.

Cox Mill is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, while A.L. Brown dipped to 2-5, 2-5.

The Chargers used a balanced attack that was led by senior wing Emerie Tillmon, who had 11 points. Megan Gallegos had 10 points, and Arianna Perry added nine. A total of 10 Cox Mill players scored on the night.

Emily David and Janyla Duncan each had six points for A.L. Brown.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill 14 21 15 6 -- 56

A.L. Brown 4 8 12 4 – 28

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 11, Megan Gallegos, 10, Hines 2, Lewis 2, Finley 4, Fox 4, Perry 9, Chloe Tillmon 4, Sedergren 5, Ferguson 3

A.L. BROWN -- Robinson 5, Grant 2, Hagler 1, Foster 2. Estalla 4, Yow 2, Duncan 6, David 6