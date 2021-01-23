GIRLS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy downs Durham squad to extend winning streak

CONCORD – The highly regarded Concord Academy girls basketball team won its sixth game in a row, taking a home victory over Durham’s NC Good Better Best Academy, 55-45, on Friday night.

Concord Academy, which is the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s second-ranked 3A team only behind undefeated High Point Christian Academy, improved its record to 11-1 on the season. Although Friday’s matchup was a non-league affair, Concord Academy sits at 5-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Friday was the second time that Concord Academy and NC GBB Academy have played this season, with the Cabarrus County team taking a 76-60 victory in a South Carolina tournament back in November.

Forward Zoey Ward, one of the county’s top scorers, had another big game for Concord Academy Friday, pouring in 23 points. Ward also drained five 3-pointers.

Senior forward Raegan Dickens added 15 points, including 11 in the first half, as Concord Academy built a 32-18 halftime lead. Dickens also snagged 15 rebounds, while Raven Lexander added eight points and 10 boards.

NC GBB Academy was paced by sophomores Zoe Adams and Maya Robinson, who each tallied 16 points. Adams knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half to keep her team within striking distance. NC GBB Academy, which plays a rigorous travel schedule, now has a 3-9 record.