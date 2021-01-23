 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy downs Durham squad to extend winning streak
  • Updated
Concord Academy's Raven Lexander (13) fights for rebound position against NC GBB Academy's Nailah Khan (21).

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The highly regarded Concord Academy girls basketball team won its sixth game in a row, taking a home victory over Durham’s NC Good Better Best Academy, 55-45, on Friday night.

Zoey Ward (30) gets past Justice Zimmerman (25) for two of her 23 points Friday night.

Concord Academy, which is the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s second-ranked 3A team only behind undefeated High Point Christian Academy, improved its record to 11-1 on the season. Although Friday’s matchup was a non-league affair, Concord Academy sits at 5-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Raegan Dickens (5) gets past a defender for a shot at the basket.

Friday was the second time that Concord Academy and NC GBB Academy have played this season, with the Cabarrus County team taking a 76-60 victory in a South Carolina tournament back in November.

Forward Zoey Ward, one of the county’s top scorers, had another big game for Concord Academy Friday, pouring in 23 points. Ward also drained five 3-pointers.

Zykia Benjamin (4) takes a jumper against two NC GBB defenders.

Senior forward Raegan Dickens added 15 points, including 11 in the first half, as Concord Academy built a 32-18 halftime lead. Dickens also snagged 15 rebounds, while Raven Lexander added eight points and 10 boards.

NC GBB Academy was paced by sophomores Zoe Adams and Maya Robinson, who each tallied 16 points. Adams knocked down four 3-pointers in the second half to keep her team within striking distance. NC GBB Academy, which plays a rigorous travel schedule, now has a 3-9 record.

