GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cougars take a big step with first-round win over Rabun-Gap Nacoochee

“Reigan’s poise and patience is a lot better this year,” Drakeford said. “She’s not feeling frustrated or feeling that she has to overcompensate. And all our other girls – Anna Galloway, Sydney Wood, Zoe Edwards – are really playing at a really high level their senior year. They just want to get the job done.”

Cannon School held a 36-20 advantage at halftime, but it was the same 16-point lead it had raced to in the first quarter. But Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (4-19) scratched away at its deficit, scoring the last seven points of the first quarter and trailed by 11 points twice in the second period.

Richardson helped the Cougars shake the Eagles not with her scoring but by doing everything else.

Over the first five-plus minutes of the second half, Richardson grabbed five rebounds, assisted on two teammates’ baskets, and pulled a dribble right out of an Eagles player’s hands to force a jump ball, which eventually led to a Cannon School basket to complete a 13-2 run.

One of the teammates that most benefitted from Richardson’s all-around play was freshman forward Seini Hicks, who took a pass from Richardson in the low post to score two of her eight third-quarter points. She finished with 14 overall, including six in the second quarter, when she was helping Cannon School dominate the boards.