GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cougars take a big step with first-round win over Rabun-Gap Nacoochee

CONCORD – One could say that Thursday’s 57-36 state playoff victory over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee was the first step in the Cannon School girls basketball team’s quest to win a state championship this year. Even though it was a second-round game, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A West Region’s top-seeded team received a first-round bye and was playing its first game of the state tournament.
But the Cougars’ (17-5 overall) first step can actually be traced to two years ago when they advanced to the state quarterfinals after sitting out the playoffs the year before. Cannon School had a new player that year – guard Reigan Richardson – who was a sophomore transfer and who would soon become one of the program’s all-time greats.
As a sign of progress, Cannon School reached the semifinals last year but succumbed to conference rival Providence Day in the state playoffs for the second straight season. This year, the Cougars claimed Charlotte Independent School Athletic Association supremacy with an undefeated league record and are one of the favorites to win the state crown.
Now a senior, Richardson’s style of play this season, and on Thursday, has shown Cannon School coach Kelvin Drakeford that his team is poised for a championship. The future Georgia Bulldog scored 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and had six steals, but most promising was a third quarter in which she scored only one point.
“Reigan’s poise and patience is a lot better this year,” Drakeford said. “She’s not feeling frustrated or feeling that she has to overcompensate. And all our other girls – Anna Galloway, Sydney Wood, Zoe Edwards – are really playing at a really high level their senior year. They just want to get the job done.”
Cannon School held a 36-20 advantage at halftime, but it was the same 16-point lead it had raced to in the first quarter. But Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (4-19) scratched away at its deficit, scoring the last seven points of the first quarter and trailed by 11 points twice in the second period.
Richardson helped the Cougars shake the Eagles not with her scoring but by doing everything else.
Over the first five-plus minutes of the second half, Richardson grabbed five rebounds, assisted on two teammates’ baskets, and pulled a dribble right out of an Eagles player’s hands to force a jump ball, which eventually led to a Cannon School basket to complete a 13-2 run.
One of the teammates that most benefitted from Richardson’s all-around play was freshman forward Seini Hicks, who took a pass from Richardson in the low post to score two of her eight third-quarter points. She finished with 14 overall, including six in the second quarter, when she was helping Cannon School dominate the boards.
“It felt good because my last couple games have been off,” said Hicks, who had seven of the Cougars’ 48 rebounds. “I haven’t been getting as many points and rebounds as I usually do. It felt good to get back on track and do what I normally do on the court.”
Galloway, a forward, had six rebounds, and the point guard Edwards had six assists to go with five points. Freshman forward Jamyrah Cherry pulled down 10 boards.
“We come close every year, and it’s just good to get this one out of the way,” said Richardson. “I think we played more as a team this year. (Teammates) were looking for everybody, not just me, to take the first shot.”
The Cannon School man-to-man defense also made an impact. The Cougars allowed just 11 field goals in the game, including four in the second half.
Guard Claudia Lopez led the Eagles with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Cannon School will host a state quarterfinal game against conference rival Charlotte Christian on Saturday at noon.
SCORING SUMMARY
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 10 10 7 9 -- 36
Cannon School 19 17 13 8 -- 57
RABUN GAP-NACOOCHEE – Wilson 6, Claudia Lopez 15, Wade 2, Arabacioglu 9, Ji 4.
CANNON SCHOOL – Seini Hicks 14, Reigan Richardson 30, York 3, Cherry 4, Z. Edwards 5, Wood 1.