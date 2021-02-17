GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill keeps itself in SPC title chase after beating West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team did its part to stay in the SPC title hunt.

On Tuesday evening, the Chargers defeated West Cabarrus, 82-49, on their home floor.

With the win, combined with Jay M. Robinson’s loss to Northwest Cabarrus, the Chargers moved into a three-way tie for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

If Jay M. Robinson beats Northwest in their Thursday night matchup, the Chargers (7-4 overall and 6-2 SPC) would have a chance to get a share of the championship, but they would first need to win their Wednesday rematch with the Wolverines (7-4, 7-4).

They cleared a major hurdle on Tuesday, though, when junior Arianna Perry poured in 25 points and senior Emerie Tillmon had 23 to beat West Cabarrus. Leah Hines had nine points, and Kylie Lewis added eight.

The Chargers had to overcome another strong effort from West Cabarrus freshman Ashlee Shaw, who had a game-high 30 points, but she was the sole Wolverine in double figures.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill 25 16 24 17 – 82

West Cabarrus 14 10 9 16 – 49