GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill keeps itself in SPC title chase after beating West Cabarrus
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill keeps itself in SPC title chase after beating West Cabarrus

  • Updated
02-10 ARIANNA PERRY

Arianna Perry

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team did its part to stay in the SPC title hunt.

On Tuesday evening, the Chargers defeated West Cabarrus, 82-49, on their home floor.

With the win, combined with Jay M. Robinson’s loss to Northwest Cabarrus, the Chargers moved into a three-way tie for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

If Jay M. Robinson beats Northwest in their Thursday night matchup, the Chargers (7-4 overall and 6-2 SPC) would have a chance to get a share of the championship, but they would first need to win their Wednesday rematch with the Wolverines (7-4, 7-4).

01-27 EMERIE TILLMON

Emerie Tillmon

They cleared a major hurdle on Tuesday, though, when junior Arianna Perry poured in 25 points and senior Emerie Tillmon had 23 to beat West Cabarrus. Leah Hines had nine points, and Kylie Lewis added eight.

The Chargers had to overcome another strong effort from West Cabarrus freshman Ashlee Shaw, who had a game-high 30 points, but she was the sole Wolverine in double figures.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill             25   16   24   17 – 82

West Cabarrus 14   10     9   16 – 49

COX MILL – Arianna Perry 25, Emerie Tillmon 23, Hines 9, Ferguson 5, Lewis 8, Finley 3, Fox 2, Gallegos 6, C Tillmon 1

WEST CABARRUS – Ashlee Shaw 30, Clowney 2, Elder 8,  Flake 2, Fields 6, Reyes 1

