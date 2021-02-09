GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill starts fast against Trojans and ends the night in first place in SPC standings

CONCORD – Lin Smithson had seen this look in her players’ eyes before.
It was just three days earlier, right before the Cox Mill girls basketball team was about to take the floor against Jay M. Robinson. That day, last Friday, the Chargers had been laser-focused in their pre-game huddle, loudly inspiring each other with chatter and emotions, en route to a victory.
And on Monday night, there were all the Chargers again, in their own little world in the Cox Mill auxiliary gym, emboldened, getting each other in the right frame of mind to go out and wreak havoc on another huge conference opponent.
And just like Friday, it turned out to be the loud before the storm.
The Chargers came out with passion and were able to convert that into sharp shooting, tenacious defense and smart, fundamental basketball, as they defeated a stout Northwest Cabarrus team, 64-49, at home.
In what was likely a surprise to many, the Chargers led Northwest Cabarrus – which had lost just one game, by three points, all season – by double digits for most of the night.
The outcome threw the South Piedmont 3A Conference standings into a tizzy.
Cox Mill (6-3 overall and 6-1 in the SPC) now sits at the top with Jay M. Robinson (4-3, 4-1). Northwest Cabarrus (8-2,7-2), which won its first six games and had, at one point, been in first place, now tumbles to third place, just ahead of West Cabarrus (7-3, 7-3).
The Trojans and Chargers meet again Thursday on Northwest’s home floor, but Monday was all Cox Mill.
Smithson recalled what the pre-game mood was like for her Chargers, the first indication that good things would happen for them Monday night.
“They sit in the aux gym, and they were firing each other up. Emerie (Tillmon) and all the captains were saying, ‘We’re going to start like we did the other night! Yeah, yeah, yeah! That’s what we’re going to do! We’re going start fast! We’re going to play hard! We’re going to play as a team! We’re going to have good ball movement!’” Smithson said.
“And I think they did those things,” Smithson added. “They made up their minds after losing to Robinson the first time (on Jan, 25) that they didn’t like that very much! They didn’t want to do that anymore.”
The Chargers had it going early Monday, making four of their first five shots, including two long 3-pointers. In the game’s first 40 seconds, Tillmon whipped a pass over her shoulder from the corner to a wide-open Megan Gallegos to take the lead.
Cox Mill established its dominance on the boards early, too. Junior Arianna Perry missed a shot, but the Chargers corralled the rebound and worked the ball back around, where they found Perry, who’d set up behind the 3-point arc. Her shot was deadly, and it was 5-0 with 6 minutes, 48 seconds showing.
When Northwest’s G’la Dunn’s shot was off the mark, Cox Mill hauled in the ball and efficiently worked it up the floor, where they found a fast-moving Tillmon (19 points, eight rebounds) going baseline for another score.
Trojans’ coach Jarmaine Spruill quickly signaled for a timeout, but it still couldn’t cool off the Chargers.
Northwest came out of the short break with hopes of getting normal 20-point scorer Aliciah Fields going, but when her shot bounced off, the Chargers again got the rebound and sped down the floor. Now, it was Tillmon’s turn to go from deep, and she squared her shoulders and swished in another 3-pointer.
Fewer than two minutes into the game, it was 10-0, Chargers, who were exulting and clapping feverishly to keep up the intensity and effective play while their small crowd of fans (parents) offered loud support. In that span, the Trojans committed a pair of turnovers and missed all six of their field goal attempts, many from close range.
Samantha Meyers finally ended the Northwest drought from the field by knocking down a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 13-5. But Perry literally came directly down the floor and scored on a layup to push the lead back to 10 points.
The tone had been set, and the Trojans had trouble recovering the rest of the way.
“They came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Spruill said of the Chargers. “It’s always tough playing on the road, especially at the end of the season with the conference championship kind of hanging in the balance and just the energy on the road. It’s tough when you come in, and you don’t see familiar faces.
“But (the Chargers) came out red hot, on fire. They were making shots all over the place. And when you’re playing and the momentum is kind of carrying them, and they’re feeding off of it, tonight just wasn’t our night.”
The Trojans’ inability to score effectively also limited their ability to set up in their vaunted full-court press, which creates many of their transition points and often frazzled opponents.
There were times in the second half when Northwest was able to employ it’s press, with junior guard Chaunesse Barringer forcing turnovers and helping the Trojans cut the deficit to 12 points with 3:28 left in the game.
But the Chargers were able to regroup and stave off any comeback attempt, and it was all because of the momentum they were able to build early.
“We just came out with a lot of intensity,” said Perry, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. “Before the game, we usually do a really good chant, and we did that to kind of inspire us and get us going.
“This was a big win. I was really looking forward to it – Northwest coming in at 8-1, beating a lot of teams. So it kind of gave us a fire to come out and really put a lot of pressure on them.”
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 10 12 12 15 – 49
Cox Mill 23 17 15 9 -- 64
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Chaunesse Barringer 12, Dunn 4, Fields 4, Green 6, Hilsenroth 2, Moore 2, Meyers 3, Re’ale Walton 14, McIntyre 2
COX MILL – Hines 5, Lewis 7, Finley 6, Fox 3, Arianna Perry 17, Gallegos 3, Emerie Tillmon 19, Sedergren 2