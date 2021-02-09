GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill starts fast against Trojans and ends the night in first place in SPC standings

“They came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Spruill said of the Chargers. “It’s always tough playing on the road, especially at the end of the season with the conference championship kind of hanging in the balance and just the energy on the road. It’s tough when you come in, and you don’t see familiar faces.

“But (the Chargers) came out red hot, on fire. They were making shots all over the place. And when you’re playing and the momentum is kind of carrying them, and they’re feeding off of it, tonight just wasn’t our night.”

The Trojans’ inability to score effectively also limited their ability to set up in their vaunted full-court press, which creates many of their transition points and often frazzled opponents.

There were times in the second half when Northwest was able to employ it’s press, with junior guard Chaunesse Barringer forcing turnovers and helping the Trojans cut the deficit to 12 points with 3:28 left in the game.

But the Chargers were able to regroup and stave off any comeback attempt, and it was all because of the momentum they were able to build early.