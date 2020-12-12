GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense leads the way in Eagles’ dominant victory over Hickory Grove

“We practice all the time on getting our plays right, and once our plays are right, we can really pass the ball around and get assists,” Dickens said. “That’s pretty much what we try to do.”

The Eagles’ efficient passing created opportunities for shooters to get open looks. Perhaps the shooter who benefitted the most was senior guard Jael Hall, who also racked up 16 points.

No matter what the Lions tried, whether it was bigger lineups, smaller lineups, zone or man defense, they simply could not overcome the early deficit. Another key factor in that result was the Eagles’ defense against Lions star center Sydney Wray.

Wray is known for being a dominating presence inside, and though she led the Lions in scoring Friday night, accounting for 12 of their 27 points, her opportunities were few and far between.

When Wray was able to get into the paint, she showed her interior prowess. However, the Eagles were focused on limiting her ability to get those looks.