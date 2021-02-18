GIRLS BASKETBALL: Emerie Tillmon's career night helps Cox Mill get second straight win over West Cabarrus

West Cabarrus was not done, however, and it responded with an eight-point run. A pair of triples from sophomore point guard Jade Clowney helped the Wolverines keep up, but Chargers senior forward Emerie Tillmon responded with a 3-pointer of her own to put Cox Mill ahead by nine points, 44-35, heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Cox Mill play as well as it had throughout the game, and the Chargers consistently scored while West Cabarrus could not get a rhythm going. Chargers junior guard Leah Hines got to the rim repeatedly, as she had throughout the game, and helped her team come out with victory.

Hines and Tillmon led the charge for Cox Mill, scoring 18 and 27 points, respectively. The 27 points were a career-best for Tillmon.

“I just had to try and get us going,” said Tillmon. “I hit a couple buckets, and that led to us going on a couple of runs, and that helped us to come out victoriously.”

Shaw scored a team-high 27 points for the Wolverines and added 17 rebounds. Future Fields and Clowney scored eight points each for the Wolverines.