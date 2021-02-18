GIRLS BASKETBALL: Emerie Tillmon's career night helps Cox Mill get second straight win over West Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team went on the road and defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines, 65-50, Wednesday night.
The two teams played back-to-back contests, with Tuesday night’s game resulting in a Chargers win as well. And now, depending on what happens in Friday’s Jay M. Robinson-Northwest Cabarrus game, Cox Mill could have at least share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference title.
Cox Mill moved to 8-4 overall and 8-2 in the SPC. Meanwhile, the Wolverines fell to 7-5 overall and in conference play.
Unlike Tuesday’s high-scoring effort from Cox Mill, the Chargers won Thursday game with strong defensive play. West Cabarrus and Cox Mill played a tight first quarter, with a few key steals putting the Chargers ahead, 18-12. Freshman guard Ashlee Saw had a great start for West Cabarrus, with 10 points in the first quarter to help her team keep pace with the visiting squad.
The second quarter allowed Cox Mill to build on its lead, as the Wolverines could not seem to hit a shot. Halfway through the quarter, West Cabarrus broke its drought with a pair of free throws from Shaw. By then, though, Cox Mill had stretched its lead to 14 on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup.
The Wolverines did not let up and cut into Cox Mill’s lead to make it a 31-20 game at halftime. But not much changed to open the third quarter, as the Chargers started with a pair of steals and a five-point run to bolster their lead.
West Cabarrus was not done, however, and it responded with an eight-point run. A pair of triples from sophomore point guard Jade Clowney helped the Wolverines keep up, but Chargers senior forward Emerie Tillmon responded with a 3-pointer of her own to put Cox Mill ahead by nine points, 44-35, heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Cox Mill play as well as it had throughout the game, and the Chargers consistently scored while West Cabarrus could not get a rhythm going. Chargers junior guard Leah Hines got to the rim repeatedly, as she had throughout the game, and helped her team come out with victory.
Hines and Tillmon led the charge for Cox Mill, scoring 18 and 27 points, respectively. The 27 points were a career-best for Tillmon.
“I just had to try and get us going,” said Tillmon. “I hit a couple buckets, and that led to us going on a couple of runs, and that helped us to come out victoriously.”
Shaw scored a team-high 27 points for the Wolverines and added 17 rebounds. Future Fields and Clowney scored eight points each for the Wolverines.
“I just challenged the girls to come out and play as hard as we could play,” said West Cabarrus coach Tolonda Simmons. “At the end of the day, it’s just about coming out and playing as hard as you can and leaving it on the floor, and I felt like, for the most part, we were able to do that. (The Chargers) got us to play faster than we wanted to at times, but I thought we did a better job of that tonight.”
Cox Mill coach Lin Smithson expressed pride in her team while also crediting West Cabarrus for a hard-fought game.
“I knew that Coach Simmons was not going to let (West Cabarrus) lie down for us,” Smithson said. “I knew it was going to be a fight from the beginning, and it was. But I think (we) did a good job tonight.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 18 13 15 19 -- 65
West Cabarrus 12 8 13 15 -- 50
COX MILL - Fox 3, Gallegos 5, Leah Hines 18, Lewis 5, Perry 2, Chloe Tillmon 5, Emerie Tillmon 27
WEST CABARRUS - Clowney 8, Elder 4, Future Fields 8, Flake 3, Ashlee Saw 27