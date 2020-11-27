GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hall nears perfection as Eagles win in a rout

MATTHEWS— A near-perfect night by senior guard Jael Hall propelled the Concord Academy girls basketball team to a 75-42 road victory over Matthews Carmel Christian on the road Tuesday night.

Hall finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including making both her 3-point attempts. She also was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and swiped eight steals.

The victory kept the Eagles undefeated (2-0) this season, while Carmel Christian (0-3) suffered its third consecutive loss.

Sophomore Zoe Ward contributed 17 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot for Concord Academy, and senior guard Zykia Benjamin had 14 points and four rebounds.

It was an overall balanced effort for Concord Academy, whose swarming defense produced 17 steals.

Senior Kaylan Daniels had nine points, two rebounds and two steals for the Eagles, and sophomore McKenzie Tayler totaled eight points. Senior Raegan Dickens grabbed six rebounds and chipped in four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.

Concord Academy is slated to play host to Metrolina Athletic Conference foe Gaston Day on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.