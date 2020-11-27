 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hall nears perfection as Eagles win in a rout
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hall nears perfection as Eagles win in a rout

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord First Assembly Academy wins the Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament.

Concord Academy's Jael Hall, seen in this file photo, missed just one shot all night while scoring 19 points in Tuesday's win over Matthews Carmel Christian.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

MATTHEWS— A near-perfect night by senior guard Jael Hall propelled the Concord Academy girls basketball team to a 75-42 road victory over Matthews Carmel Christian on the road Tuesday night.

Hall finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including making both her 3-point attempts. She also was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line and swiped eight steals.

The victory kept the Eagles undefeated (2-0) this season, while Carmel Christian (0-3) suffered its third consecutive loss.

Sophomore Zoe Ward contributed 17 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot for Concord Academy, and senior guard Zykia Benjamin had 14 points and four rebounds.

It was an overall balanced effort for Concord Academy, whose swarming defense produced 17 steals.

Senior Kaylan Daniels had nine points, two rebounds and two steals for the Eagles, and sophomore McKenzie Tayler totaled eight points. Senior Raegan Dickens grabbed six rebounds and chipped in four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.

Concord Academy is slated to play host to Metrolina Athletic Conference foe Gaston Day on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts