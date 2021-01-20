GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge stays perfect after defeating Chargers in their opening game

CONCORD – The Hickory Ridge girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night and then fought hard the final three quarters to stave off Cox Mill, 51-38, in non-conference action.

Senior Longwood University (Virginia) signee Kennedy Calhoun scored a game-high 21 points for the Ragin’ Bulls, who pushed their record to 4-0 overall. Hickory Ridge competes in the Southwestern 4A Conference, in which it has a 3-0 mark.

Junior guard Alyssa Lewis added 10 points for Hickory Ridge.

Cox Mill, a member of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, was led by senior Emerie Tillmon, who had 10 points, while sophomore Arianna Perry had seven. This was the first game of the season for the Chargers (0-1, 0-0).

Hickory Ridge took a 14-7 advantage in the opening period. But although the Cox Mill came close to matching Hickory Ridge’s output the rest of the way, the undefeated Ragin’ Bulls were just too much to overcome.

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Ridge 14 9 13 15 -- 51

Cox Mill 7 8 10 13 -- 38