GIRLS BASKETBALL: Inspired Trojans even things with Cox Mill on their home floor
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Inspired Trojans even things with Cox Mill on their home floor

CONCORD – It was a whole different ball game this time around.

Fields

On Monday, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team fell victim to an explosion of energy and enthusiasm that ultimately led to an important conference loss at Cox Mill.

Three days later, it was the Trojans who emerged from the locker room at another tier of intensity, and they used it to take a 53-51 home victory over the Chargers Thursday night.

Barringer

Another difference was the performance of Northwest Cabarrus senior standout Aliciah Fields. In the first meeting with the Chargers, she had just four points. But Thursday, she was her usual, effective self, putting up a game-high 23 points

Junior guard Chaunesse Barringer added 14 points for the Trojans, who improved their record to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, in which they’re tied with the Chargers for second place.

Arianna Perry had 21 points for Cox Mill (6-4, 6-2 SPC, while Emerie Tillmon added 14.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill                      13   14    12      12 – 51

NW  Cabarrus           13      3      22     15 -- 53

COX MILL – Arianna Perry 21, Emerie Tillmon 14,  Hines 2, Lewis 4, Gallegos 9  Sedegren 1

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Aliciah Fields 23,  Chausnesse Barringer 14, Dunn 1, Meyer 1,  Zsambeky 3, Walton 3, Robinson 8

 

