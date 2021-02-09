GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson’s multi-pronged attack takes down Central Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team’s quick start was too much for Central Cabarrus to overcome Monday night, as the Bulldogs defeated the Vikings, 65-40.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-point advantage in the first quarter and were in control the rest of the way.

Jay M. Robinson, which improved its record to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, was powered by three double-digit scorers: Ella Hobbs (17 points), Nosyah Walker (16) and Li’Ara Batts (13).

Mariah Barrie had a game-high 21 points for the Vikings, who slipped to 2-7, 2-7.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus 2 15 11 12 – 40

Jay M. Robinson 16 12 17 20 – 65

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 21, Webb 7, Knight 7, Lewis 4 McGinnis 1

JAY M. ROBINSON – Ella Hobbs 17, Nosyah Walker 16, Batts 13, Farris 9