GIRLS BASKETBALL: On Emerie Tillmon’s big night, Chargers run past Wonders
GIRLS BASKETBALL: On Emerie Tillmon’s big night, Chargers run past Wonders

  • Updated
01-31 A.L. BROWN-COX MILL LOGO

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and went on to post a 59-21 victory over visiting A.L. Brown Thursday evening.

01-27 EMERIE TILLMON

Tillmon

Senior Emerie Tillmon had a season-high 25 points to lead the Chargers, and sophomore Arianna Perry tallied 12.

It was the second win of the season for the Chargers, who upped their record to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.  

Cox Mill got it going early and led by 15 points after the first quarter and went into a halftime ahead, 33-8, to cruise to victory.

Senior Tali Hagler led the Wonders’ cause with seven points.

A.L. Brown’s record fell to 2-6 overall and 2-6 in the SPC.

The Chargers play host to Central Cabarrus on Monday, and the Wonders welcome Mooresville to Bullock Gym on Wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

A.L. Brown          4      4     10       3 -- 21

Cox Mill             19    14     14     12 -- 59

A.L. BROWN -- Hagler 7, Robinson 3, Faster 3, Estela 1, Yow 2, Duncan 3, Davis 2

COX MILL -- Emerie Tillmon 25, Arianna Perry 12, Hines 7, Lewis 7, C. Tillmon 2, Ganda 2, Sedergren 4

 

