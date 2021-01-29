GIRLS BASKETBALL: On Emerie Tillmon’s big night, Chargers run past Wonders

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-quarter lead and went on to post a 59-21 victory over visiting A.L. Brown Thursday evening.

Senior Emerie Tillmon had a season-high 25 points to lead the Chargers, and sophomore Arianna Perry tallied 12.

It was the second win of the season for the Chargers, who upped their record to 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Cox Mill got it going early and led by 15 points after the first quarter and went into a halftime ahead, 33-8, to cruise to victory.

Senior Tali Hagler led the Wonders’ cause with seven points.

A.L. Brown’s record fell to 2-6 overall and 2-6 in the SPC.

The Chargers play host to Central Cabarrus on Monday, and the Wonders welcome Mooresville to Bullock Gym on Wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

A.L. Brown 4 4 10 3 -- 21

Cox Mill 19 14 14 12 -- 59