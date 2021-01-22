 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls stave off hard-charging Cox Mill
Girls Basketball: Hickory Ridge RaginÕ Bulls defeated the Cox Mill Chargers 60-54 in overtime.

Cox Mill's Addison Sedergren (35) and Hickory Ridge's Sheree Gidney (12) battle for position to get a rebound.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

HARRISBURG – The Cox Mill girls basketball team hasn’t gotten much court time this season, but the Chargers gave one of the county’s best teams all it could handle on just their second night out.

Cox Mill put up a tough fight, and even took the game into overtime, but undefeated Hickory Ridge still reigned supreme, staying calm and handling its business in clutch time, as the Ragin’ Bull won, 60-54.

Alyssa Lewis (22) drives to the basket against Aniya Fox (21).

The contest was tied at 53 at the end of regulation,  but Hickory Ridge put up seven points in the extra quarter while limiting Cox Mill to just one.

Sophomore guard Alyssa Lewis led the way for the Chargers by dropping in a game-high 16 points, and freshman post Sheree Gidney added 11. Senior guard Kennedy Calhoun had 11 points.

The Chargers’ offensive attack was led by junior Megan Gallegos, who scored 12 points. Sophomore Arianna Perry was the other Charger in double figures with 10 points.

Yanira Finley (15) gets past Kaitlyn Walters (30) and heads to the basket.

Hickory Ridge, which competes in the Southwestern 4A Conference, pushed its perfect record to 5-0 overall, and Cox Mill, of the South Piedmont 3A, fell to 0-2.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill             14     15    14      10     1 --54

Hickory Ridge 11     16     12     14     7 – 60

COX MILL – Megan Gallegos 12, Arianna Perry 10, Hines 8, Lewis 5, Fox 6, Ganda 2, Sedergren 7, Tillmon 4

HICKORY RIDGE --Alyssa Lewis 16, Gidney 13, Calhoun 11, Byrd 2, Cook 9, Ireland 2, Walters 3, Henry 4

