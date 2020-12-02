GIRLS BASKETBALL: Squandering double-digit lead, Cougars fall just short to S.C. squad

“I think we’ve just got to find that balance of being aggressive but also being smart, and I think that’s something we’re continuing to talk about and preach,” Cannon coach Kelvin Drakeford said. “We actually saw it (in a 44-33 win) against North Raleigh on Monday; we had the lead, and then we’re taking a lot of shots we don’t have to take.

“When you have the lead, the best shot you can get is probably a layup or your feet touching the paint and pitching it out. We have to keep that balance.”

It didn’t appear Cannon would have much to worry about in the early stages of the game. Richardson easily unleashed her jump shot, drove to the rim, or found teammates for good looks at the basket. The Cougars also used tenacious defense to bolt out to an 11-2 first-quarter lead.

But then Cannon hit a cold spell, going nearly four minutes in the second quarter without scoring. Meanwhile, Trinity Vance began to heat up, and the Lions trimmed the margin to 18-12 at the halftime break.