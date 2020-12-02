GIRLS BASKETBALL: Squandering double-digit lead, Cougars fall just short to S.C. squad

CONCORD – Technically, it was much less than a second, but to Reigan Richardson, the ball seemed suspended in the air for an eternity.
As time on the scoreboard clock disappeared to nothingness, Richardson soared above the crowd, hauled in a perfect halfcourt pass from Cannon School teammate Maya McCorkle and, in one fluid motion, sent the basketball toward the rim.
She felt good about it.
“As soon as it hit the rim, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s going in!’” said Richardson.
But then …
“But then it just bounced out,” Richardson said. “I said, ‘Ah, man!’”
Despite a strong overall performance from the University of Georgia signee, Richardson’s in-and-out alley-oop attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining was the disappointing conclusion in Cannon’s 47-45 loss to Legacy Early College of Greenville, South Carolina.
Richardson had a team-high 17 points for the Cougars, whose record fell to 2-2, and McCorkle added 10.
Legacy, which was paced by 20 points from freshman guard Trinity Vance (18 in the second half), overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to improve to 4-3.
It was a game Cannon effectively controlled until the final quarter, when it was outscored 17-4. The Cougars struggled with errors for much of the night, even when they had comfortable leads, committing 19 turnovers. They went scoreless for long stretches in the second and fourth quarters, including the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds of the game.
“I think we’ve just got to find that balance of being aggressive but also being smart, and I think that’s something we’re continuing to talk about and preach,” Cannon coach Kelvin Drakeford said. “We actually saw it (in a 44-33 win) against North Raleigh on Monday; we had the lead, and then we’re taking a lot of shots we don’t have to take.
“When you have the lead, the best shot you can get is probably a layup or your feet touching the paint and pitching it out. We have to keep that balance.”
It didn’t appear Cannon would have much to worry about in the early stages of the game. Richardson easily unleashed her jump shot, drove to the rim, or found teammates for good looks at the basket. The Cougars also used tenacious defense to bolt out to an 11-2 first-quarter lead.
But then Cannon hit a cold spell, going nearly four minutes in the second quarter without scoring. Meanwhile, Trinity Vance began to heat up, and the Lions trimmed the margin to 18-12 at the halftime break.
Cannon, though, seemed to get a second wind in the third quarter and benefitted greatly from hard drives to the hoop by McCorkle and the 3-point marksmanship of Sydney Wood and Zoe Edwards. A trey from McCorkle with 3:06 left in the period gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the game, 36-20, and they carried an 11-point advantage into the final stanza.
The going was rough for Cannon after that.
Legacy opened the fourth quarter with a 15-4 run, with senior guard Sandajah Vance hitting the second of two free throws to tie the game, 45-45, with 3:13 left.
Drakeford called a timeout to settle his troops, but to no avail.
After an errant 3-pointer by McCorkle, the Lions came down and set up their halfcourt offense. Six-foot sophomore Kamya Hatten posted up on the right side of the block and took a pass from freshman guard Alexandra Bennon.
Hatten took a hard dribble, did a quick shoulder fake right, and spun left for a jump hook just over the outstretched arm of a closely defending Anna Gallaway. The ball dropped in to give the Lions a 47-45 lead with 2:29 to go.
It was the first deficit Cannon had faced all night.
“We got sped up a little bit, and that’s how they want to play,” Drakeford said of the Lions. “They’re very young and scrappy -- but good also.”
Still, the Cougars had opportunities, especially in the waning moments.
With just 0.5 seconds remaining, Cannon sent Hatten to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 situation. Hatten missed, and the Cougars corralled the rebound.
Cannon initially called timeout, but the Lions soon called one of their own, creating momentary confusion on the court. The three game officials huddled and ruled that the Cougars would get the ball at midcourt, rather than closer to their own basket.
Drakeford was relieved.
“I called timeout on the rebound, and I thought we had to go the length of the floor from where we caught it,” the Cannon coach explained. “But (the Lions) ended up calling timeout again, so it gave us an opportunity draw up a different set.
“I was glad they called a timeout, because I thought we had to take it out from the other end.”
The situation changed Drakeford’s entire strategy, as the Cougars got to take out the ball with 0.3 showing. After the Legacy timeout, McCorkle took the ball from the official’s hands as she stood just in front of the scorer’s table.
With a defender draped on her, the 6-foot Richardson began walking slowly from the other sideline toward McCorkle, then she quickly broke to the basket and took flight as the freshman Cougar lofted the pass.
Just like Richardson, Drakeford also felt good about the Cougars’ chances as the ball was in the air.
“I keep (that play) in my back pocket,” Drakeford would say later. “I watch a lot of NBA, WNBA and college ball. It was kind of a prayer … but it was a heck of a play. Maya put that thing on a dime, too.”
The game appeared to be headed to overtime. The few fans in the stands – a product of the new rules in place because of the coronavirus pandemic – seemed to gasp as Richardson softly sent the ball toward the hoop.
It rimmed out just as the buzzer sounded.
“It was an on-point pass,” Richardson said, shaking her head with a slight smile, still surprised 15 minutes after the game.
“I think I jumped a second too early,” she continued.” But that’s OK. I’m going to get it next time.
“But hopefully,” she added, “it doesn’t get to that point.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Legacy 2 10 18 17 – 47
Cannon 11 7 23 4 -- 45
LEGACY EARLY COLLEGE – Bennon 2, Zhykera Brown 11, Trinity Vance 20, Mosley 6, Hatten 5, Sandajah Vance 3
CANNON – Reigan Richardson 17, Edwards 5, Gallaway 2, Wood 9, Maya McCorkle 10, Cherry 2
