GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans top Vikings to keep unbeaten streak alive

CONCORD – The Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games, as the Trojans posted a 47-28 victory at Central Cabarrus Thursday night.

The Trojans (7-0 overall and 6-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) were led by senior standout Aliciah Fields, who had 14 points just two nights after eclipsing 1,000 for her career.

Chaunesse Barringer added eight points, while Destiny Green, G’la Dunn and Molly Robinson contributed five apiece.

The Vikings (2-4, 2-4) got a 13-point night from Mariah Barrie, and Jocelyn Stanley added eight.

SCORING SUMMARY

Central Cabarrus 4 8 5 11 -- 28

NW Cabarrus 15 5 19 8 -- 47

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 13, Stanley 8, Lewis 2 Knight 4 McGinnis 1

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Aliciah Fields 14, Green 5, Hilsenroth 2, McIntyre 1, Meyers 3, Barringer 8, Dunn 5, Robinson 5, Walton 2, Zsambeky 2