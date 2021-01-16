GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings nearly erase 19-point fourth-quarter deficit but fall short against unbeaten Wolverines

CONCORD – In the first eight minutes of the game, it looked like it was going to be blowout of major proportions.

In the final eight minutes of the game, it looked like it was going to be a comeback of epic proportions.

In the end, though, the West Cabarrus Wolverines were left standing as a still-undefeated girls basketball team.

Despite a valiant rally by Central Cabarrus in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines escaped with a road 48-46 victory Friday night.

Ashlee Shaw pumped in 24 points to lead West Cabarrus (4-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Piedmont 4A Conference standings). Shaw also grabbed six rebounds and added three steals and three assists.

Serenity Webb paced the Vikings (0-2, 0-2) with 13 points.

This was the second leg in back-to-back contests for the two teams. The Wolverines defeated the Vikings by a wide margin, 56-37, on Thursday night.

And it appeared as if Friday night’s game was destined to end up the same way, as West Cabarrus bolted out to a 21-2 lead after the first quarter.

Over the next two periods, the team played virtually even. Then, in the fourth quarter, Central Cabarrus went on a scintillating tear.