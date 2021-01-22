GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings run away from Spiders in back-to-back victories

CONCORD – It wasn’t close, and it wasn’t pretty.

The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to its second consecutive win Thursday night, defeating winless Concord, 50-8, and the Vikings’ home gym.

Two Central Cabarrus players -- Mariah Barrie (18 points) and Serenity Webb (10) – surpassed the Spiders’ team total on their own. Barrie added 10 rebounds, and Webb also contributed five rebounds and three assists.

Jocelyn Stanley added six points for the Vikings, while Allison Ferrell had five.

The Vikings stormed out to a 16-3 lead and then held the Spiders scoreless for the next two periods.

Central Cabarrus evened its record to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Concord fell to 0-6, 0-6.

The Spiders next travel to West Cabarrus on Tuesday, while Central Cabarrus prepares for a matchup at Northwest Cabarrus on that same day.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord 3 0 0 5 -- 8

Central 16 10 16 8 -- 50