 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings run away from Spiders in back-to-back victories
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings run away from Spiders in back-to-back victories

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball-27.jpg

Central Cabarrus' Serenity Webb (5) passes out of a crowd. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – It wasn’t close, and it wasn’t pretty.

The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team rolled to its second consecutive win Thursday night, defeating winless Concord, 50-8, and the Vikings’ home gym.

Two Central Cabarrus players -- Mariah Barrie (18 points) and Serenity Webb (10) – surpassed the Spiders’ team total on their own. Barrie added 10 rebounds, and Webb also contributed five rebounds and three assists.

Jocelyn Stanley added six points for the Vikings, while Allison Ferrell had five.

Girls Basketball-21.jpg

Central Cabarrus' Kyra Lewis (34) gets fouled by Bianca Anderson (25). 

The Vikings stormed out to a 16-3 lead and then held the Spiders scoreless for the next two periods.

Central Cabarrus evened its record to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Concord fell to 0-6, 0-6.

Girls Basketball-16.jpg

Concord's Kate Johnson (220) drives around Vikings Serenty Webb (5) and Bianca Anderson (25). 

The Spiders next travel to West Cabarrus on Tuesday, while Central Cabarrus prepares for a matchup at Northwest Cabarrus on that same day.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord              3      0       0     5  --    8

Central              16     10     16     8  --  50

CONCORD -- Thompson 3, Anderson 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 18, Serenity Webb 10, Stanley 6, Ferrell 5, Lewis 3, Coley 2, Vigil 2

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts