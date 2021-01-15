GIRLS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus defeats reigning SPC champion Vikings

CONCORD – West Cabarrus is the newest high school in the county, and its girls basketball roster is filled with newcomers to the varsity level.

But it’s clear the Wolverines aren’t new to the game.

Showing savvy and poise, West Cabarrus downed Central Cabarrus, which has won or tied for the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship the past three seasons, 56-37, Thursday night.

Five-foot-10 freshman Ashlee Shaw had a monster game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of steals to lead the Wolverines’ attack. Meanwhile, 5-foot sophomore point guard Jade Clowney tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Wolverines now have a 3-0 record and are unbeaten (3-0) in the SPC. Thus far, West Cabarrus is the only SPC team with three wins, with 2-0 Northwest Cabarrus close behind.

Junior guard Mariah Barrie led the Vikings with 20 points Thursday. This was the season opener for Central Cabarrus (0-1, 0-1).

The game was close for most of the first half, as West Cabarrus went into the locker room at halftime with a 26-21 lead. In the second half, however, the Wolverines limited Central Cabarrus to a total of 16 points while putting up 30 of their own.