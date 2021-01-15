 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus defeats reigning SPC champion Vikings
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus defeats reigning SPC champion Vikings

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the Central Cabarrus Vikings 56-37.

West Cabarrus’s Ashlee Shaw (30) takes a jumper contested by Central Cabarrus’s Mariah Barrie (4) on Thursday at West Cabarrus High School. The Wolverines defeated the Vikings 56-37.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – West Cabarrus is the newest high school in the county, and its girls basketball roster is filled with newcomers to the varsity level.

But it’s clear the Wolverines aren’t new to the game.

Showing savvy and poise, West Cabarrus downed Central Cabarrus, which has won or tied for the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship the past three seasons, 56-37, Thursday night.

Five-foot-10 freshman Ashlee Shaw had a monster game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of steals to lead the Wolverines’ attack. Meanwhile, 5-foot sophomore point guard Jade Clowney tallied 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Girls Basketball: West Cabarrus Wolverines defeat the Central Cabarrus Vikings 56-37.

West Cabarrus’s Azaria Elder (10) and Central Cabarrus’s Serenity Webb (5) attempt to get a loose ball on Thursday at West Cabarrus High School. The Wolverines defeated the Vikings 56-37.

The Wolverines now have a 3-0 record and are unbeaten (3-0) in the SPC. Thus far, West Cabarrus is the only SPC team with three wins, with 2-0 Northwest Cabarrus close behind.

Junior guard Mariah Barrie led the Vikings with 20 points Thursday. This was the season opener for Central Cabarrus (0-1, 0-1).

The game was close for most of the first half, as West Cabarrus went into the locker room at halftime with a 26-21 lead. In the second half, however, the Wolverines limited Central Cabarrus to a total of 16 points while putting up 30 of their own.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus          15       11        13       17 -- 56

Central Cabarrus      12         9          8         8  -- 37

WEST CABARRUS – Ashlee Shaw 27, Jade Clowney 13, Burgess3, Elder 4, Fields 7, Hicks 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 20, Webb 3, Knight 8, Stanley 2, Ferrell 2, Lewis 2

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts