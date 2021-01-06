GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wolverines open with a win over Wonders

CONCORD – It was a meeting between one of the oldest schools in Cabarrus County and the newest.

Chalk this one up to the new kids on the block.

The West Cabarrus girls basketball team doubled up A.L. Brown Tuesday night, as the Wolverines christened their shiny new gym with a 60-30 home victory over the Wonders.

West Cabarrus, which opened just this past fall, now has a 1-0 overall record and is also 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. A.L. Brown, established nearly a century ago, is 0-1, 0-1.

Wolverines coach Tolonda Simmons is a Cabarrus County Hall of Famer and a former star for the Wonders.

Future Fields led West Cabarrus with 14 points and 10 steals. Jade Clowney tallied 13 points, five steals and two assists. Ashlee Shaw finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Kaylee Yow was the Wonders’ top scorer with seven points.

West Cabarrus got off to a modest start but began to pull away in the second quarter, going into halftime with a 25-10 lead. It was never close after that.

SCORING SUMMARY