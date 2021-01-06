GIRLS BASKETBALL: Zoey Ward has career night to help Eagles earn comeback victory

CONCORD – Being down players led to Concord Academy being down early against Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy. But the Eagles’ girls team rebounded the ball well and rebounded on the scoreboard, too, stealing an 82-75 Metrolina Athletic 3A Conference victory over the visiting Warriors Monday night.

Sophomore swing player Zoey Ward scored 24 of her career-high 38 points in the second half, sinking five 3-pointers overall and complementing her outside game with hard-charging, silky-smooth layups.

Playing without three senior starters due to missing practices over Christmas break, according to coach Bill Middlebrooks, Concord Academy dressed only seven players. But it was good enough for the Eagles to improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Monday’s boys game scheduled between Concord Academy and Metrolina Christian Academy was reportedly postponed due to a COVID-19-related issue.

The Concord Academy girls last played a game three weeks ago on Dec. 11. Whether it was the rust on their shooting strokes or on their home rims, the Eagles had a hard time scoring in the first half and trailed by as many as 20 points early in the second quarter.