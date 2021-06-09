HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Porter Ridge edges Ragin’ Bulls on Senior Night

Powell opened the bottom of the fifth with a booming single to center field and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. After Cirino was hit by a pitch, Efird walked Young, giving the Ragin’ Bulls loaded bases for the second time.

This time, they took advantage of it. Powell snuck home on a fielder’s choice from Haywood, and then Cirino and Young both scored on an errant throw from Efird to first base on what should have been a Dew groundout. Dew wasted no time in the opportunity, advancing to second base and running to third on another Pirates infield error. And when Blackwelder rang a deep single out over the field, Dew sprang home for the tying run, 6-6, to the roar of the crowd.

“It was a playoff mentality for us; we wanted to win,” said Knapp. “We hit a lot of barrels, right at them at the end.”

After Porter Ridge got out of the inning, it geared right up for the win, with Schwartz rattling a triple to left field before Snead knocked an RBI single to center field to regain the lead. And after stoning the Ragin’ Bulls in the sixth inning, Pirates senior Connor Shepherd got on base with a walk, advanced to second on a Gant single, got to third on a Brown walk, and then sprinted home for the 8-6 lead in the seventh inning.