HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy boys, girls open with wins
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy boys, girls open with wins

  • Updated
11-15 CONCORD ACADEMY LOGO

The Concord Academy boys and girls basketball teams have picked up right about where each of them left off last season.

The Eagles boys team, which won a private-school state championship last year, started the 2020-21 season on Friday night with a comfortable 101-63 victory over Charlotte Basketball Academy at the Phenom Tip-Off Classic in the Rock Hill Sports Center.

The Concord Academy girls team, meanwhile, started the season by storming past Fort Mill Comenius, 62-34. The Eagle girls finished as runners-up in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament last season.

Senior guard Trae Benham opened the game with four consecutive 3-pointers and led the Concord Academy boys with 31 points. Javian Cannady tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, and Logan Threatt had 21 points. Tucker Johnson contributed 10 rebounds to go with six points and three steals.

In the girls game, four Eagles scored in double figures, led by sophomore Taylor McKenzie’s 18 points. Senior guard Jael Hall added 12 points, while Zykia Benjamin and Raegan Dickens had 10 apiece. Dickens had a team-high nine rebound, and Zoey Ward and McKenzie each grabbed six boards.

Tags

