 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Moss’ big night propels Cougars in win over United Faith
View Comments

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Moss’ big night propels Cougars in win over United Faith

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
03-25 CANNON LOGO

CONCORD – The Cannon School boys basketball team played its first home game Tuesday night, but Jarvis Moss already looked to be in mid-season form.

Moss, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, poured in 37 points to lead to the Cougars to an 83-77 victory over Charlotte United Faith Christian Academy.

After Tuesday’s outcome and a victory over Davidson Day last Saturday, Cannon improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Cougars won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship last season.

United Faith suffered its first loss, dipping to 2-1.

Moss, a Division I recruit, led four Cougars in double figures. The others were highly rated junior D.J. Nix (17), junior forward Karon Boyd (13) and senior guard Deuce Rolle (10).

Senior wing Xzavier McElvy had a team-high 33 points for United Faith.

Cannon is scheduled to face Fayetteville Christian Academy on Friday in tournament action.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon  24  12   18  29 -- 83

UFCA      13  21   13  30 -- 77

CANNON -- Jarvis Moss 37, DJ Nix 17, Karon Boyd 13, Deuce Rolle 10, Childress 3, Claggett 3

UFCA -- Xzavier McKelvy 33, L.J. Johnson 15, Jaden Quick 11, Hester 7, Scheuermann 6, Willis 2, De La Rosa 2, Cokley 1

 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts