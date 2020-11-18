HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Moss’ big night propels Cougars in win over United Faith

CONCORD – The Cannon School boys basketball team played its first home game Tuesday night, but Jarvis Moss already looked to be in mid-season form.

Moss, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, poured in 37 points to lead to the Cougars to an 83-77 victory over Charlotte United Faith Christian Academy.

After Tuesday’s outcome and a victory over Davidson Day last Saturday, Cannon improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Cougars won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship last season.

United Faith suffered its first loss, dipping to 2-1.

Moss, a Division I recruit, led four Cougars in double figures. The others were highly rated junior D.J. Nix (17), junior forward Karon Boyd (13) and senior guard Deuce Rolle (10).

Senior wing Xzavier McElvy had a team-high 33 points for United Faith.

Cannon is scheduled to face Fayetteville Christian Academy on Friday in tournament action.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon 24 12 18 29 -- 83

UFCA 13 21 13 30 -- 77