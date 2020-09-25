HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at the Cabarrus Warriors’ starters and other key players

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – When the Cabarrus Warriors open the 2020 high school football season tonight against North Raleigh Christian Academy, there will be a lot of questions.

How ready are the Warriors, who feature several underclassmen in pivotal roles, for Friday night football on the varsity level?

Will the offense be more productive than the one that scored eight points or fewer six times last year?

Will the defense that permitted opponents to score at least 42 points on six occasions make any strides?

What about the playoffs? In just their second season of existence, are the Warriors ready to reach the postseason?

It’s likely those questions won’t be answered on opening night, but first-year head coach Jamie Bolton believes his young team has the makeup to handle whatever comes its way and continue to improve throughout the season.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2020 Cabarrus Warriors:

OFFENSE

Expect the Warriors offense to be creative but not gimmicky. Bolton, who has an extensive background as an offensive assistant, said his offense is most similar to those run by Auburn and Clemson.