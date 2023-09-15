Tonight in Harrisburg, Hickory Ridge will be wanting to win for a numbers of reasons.

For one, the winless Ragin’ Bulls (0-4) simply want to experience what it feels like to come out on the positive side in a game this season.

But right up there, I’m guessing is a burning desire to look good when Hickory Ridge plays its first-ever game on its new artificial turf field.

The school will be welcoming fans into Ragin’ Bulls Stadium and revealing the field for tonight’s game against A.L. Brown. The new field now leaves just one school – Northwest Cabarrus – as the high school stadium in the county with a natural grass surface.

“Everybody is looking forward to it,” Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said. “The kids are excited that we’ll be able to wear new uniforms that we haven’t worn before, so all those things kind of play a part. I thought morale, just based on where we were, was really good. The coaches have done a really good job, so I think kids will come out with a little bit extra energy on Friday night.”

The new field won’t give the Bulls any extra advantages. The team hasn’t even been able to have its first practice on it, and Wilson said he hasn’t truly gotten a good look at it.

The Wonders will have pretty much the same experience on the new surface as the homestanding Bulls.

“Everybody asks me, and I have not been out there one time,” Wilson said. “Like a kid in a candy store, you don’t want to get too excited about something you can’t control. I was told we were getting access to the field Friday at 2, and that’s probably when I’ll step out there for the first time.

“I’ve seen it from afar. Everything is done. The only thing they’re really doing is putting the little pellets in the turf.”

Another reason tonight’s game has such importance for Hickory Ridge is that it marks the first Greater Metro 4 Conference game of the season. Considering the Bulls have had such a disappointing start after playing a loaded schedule that has included Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 Jay M. Robinson, Independence, Indian Trail Porter Ridge and Charlotte Chambers, performing well in league play will be essential for the Bulls to make their push for the postseason.

“It’s always tough to go through that” rough early schedule, Wilson said. “We’ve technically done it this year and last year, so it’s something our kids have technically been used to. But it’s just tough when you don’t have the results you want.

“Going into conference play, it’s a new season. Everything kind of starts over. We’ve got a chance to be in and win every game we play the rest of the season, so I think the kids are excited about that. Like I told our guys, if we can get through conference and get to the playoffs, everything from that standpoint’s a one-game season. I still think we have the players and coaches and everything else to make a run at conference.”

Among those players is junior running back Connor Shulman, who currently leads the team in rushing (226 yards and two TDs on the ground) while reaching the end zone twice after catching passes.

This is Shulman’s first year at running back at the varsity level, and Wilson said he’s showing he’s a good player at that position after performing well at tight end last year.

“We moved him to the tailback position, and he had an opportunity to kind of showcase his running back skills, which we knew he had when he was a sophomore,” Wilson said. “But we had Aaron Carey and Randall Fisher and a lot of other guys in the backfield at that time. This year, he’s getting his opportunity, and right now, from an offensive standpoint, he’s been our MVP. He runs, he catches, he sets the tone. A lot of what we do is off of him and how he plays. He’s doing really well.”

Standing in Shulman and the Bulls’ way tonight are the Wonders (2-1), who are led by first-year coach Justin Hardin.

Wilson expects another close game, but he believes the Bulls’ rugged early schedule has prepared them.

“This year, from an offensive standpoint, Coach Hardin’s done a really good job, just from studying film, of giving those guys an identity,” Wilson said. “Watching them, they definitely know who they are and what they’re doing. Defensively, they’re very similar to what they were last year – they have a lot of their skill kids playing receiver and also playing DB. But they’re athletic, they can make plays, so it will be a game that we have to make tackles and score the ball – nothing different from the past four games.

“But I will say that nobody we face in the next five, six games will be any tougher than we’ve faced so far.”

Wonders want important conference win

Make no mistake: A.L. Brown is just as hungry as the Bulls are to get off to a good start in Greater Metro 4 play.

The league is tough, and the Wonders are coming off a season in which they finished in fifth place in the seven-team conference.

The Wonders also want to keep the momentum going after last week’s impressive road victory over South Rowan, and tonight marks their first game this season against a fellow Class 4A team. All the others have been from the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

“You want to get off to a win in your first conference game,” Wonders coach Justin Hardin said. “(Hickory Ridge has) been an opponent we’ve had a challenge with in previous years, but I don’t think we’ve beat them. So we’re going there, ready to play a game on their brand-new turf. We know they’re looking to win at home on their new turf and get their first win of the year, so I think it’s going to be a dogfight. I really do. It’s two good teams that want to get started off in the conference right.”

Hickory Ridge leads the series with A.L. Brown, 7-3, but the Bulls have won the last two matchups by wide margins (45-24 last year and 48-14 two years ago). The Wonders last beat Hickory Ridge in a high-scoring playoff matchup in 2012 (69-55).

Hardin said he is confident in how well his team is playing right now, especially his talented collection of senior wide receivers Derick Brazil, Xavier Chambers, Gerard Evans and Kadan Williams.

All are deep threats, and they all have big-play ability. But Hardin said it goes far beyond their catching and running.

“Our receivers blocked really well last (week),” Hardin said. “They all had some catches. Derick Brazil had a touchdown, but I was most pleased with how those guys all blocked. They have helped us a lot.”

Trojans have many threats

Northwest Cabarrus has a chance to extend its winning streak to four games to start the season when the Trojans visit South Rowan in their first SPC game of the year.

Asked why his team is playing so well right now, Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman quickly pointed out the star-studded defense, which has shut out two of its three opponents for far.

But he also had to acknowledge the boys on offense.

They’re on fire, too.

“The great thing right now is we’re continuing to play great defense, but then when you look at the offensive side, the number of guys that are making plays for us is big,” Morman said. “Each week, we’ve had different guys scoring touchdowns and having big games. For us to continue to have success, we need those guys to continue to make plays. That’s what they’ve been doing so far.”

Morman said that in his four-season tenure at Northwest, this year’s squad has had more offensive contributors than he’s ever had. It seems like every Friday, a different Trojan is scoring a touchdown.

Through three games, eight different Trojans have reached the end zone, something Morman said is a testament to senior quarterback Alex Walker.

“Each week, it’s been a different person, and I have to give a lot of credit to Alex for spreading it around to multiple guys and not really dialing in on one person,” Morman said. “It makes it hard for teams to game plan for you because you’ve got to figure out who you want to take away.”

The team’s leading rusher is senior Ray Jay “Running” Waters, who has 289 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also caught six passes out of the backfield for 54 yards, and he’s a threat to take it all the way every play.

“He’s a veteran back who’s had a ton of reps,”Morman said. “One thing about Ray Jay is he’s extremely patient, and he understands how to set up his blocks. He has full knowledge of the scheme, and that’s his ultimate advantage that allows him to make a ton of plays for us.”

Wolverines ready to pounce

West Cabarrus (0-4) is seeking its first win tonight when it travels to South Iredell for a Greater Metro 4 matchup.

The Vikings (2-2) are coming off last week’s win over Monroe Piedmont, while the Wolverines are recovering from a home loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

“It’s just another opportunity for us,” West Cabarrus coach Brian Hinson said. “They’ve got good size and a good wideout (senior Drew Bryant) who can stretch the field out a little bit. Coach (Lee Linville) is a good friend of mine. I actually worked with him in the past years ago, and he’s going to do a good job and have his kids ready to play.

“But the biggest thing is we’ve just got to focus on ourselves more than anything. They’ve got a couple of wins under their belt, and their kids know they can win. Our kids, we have to learn to know that we can win.”

One player Hinson knows who will be ready to go for West Cabarrus is senior two-way standout Curtis Fields, who is being recruited by multiple colleges at multiple positions.

There are other strong players on the Wolverines’ roster, the coach said. But the 5-10, 170-pound Fields is a mainstay.

“Curtis has done a good job on both side of the ball for us,” Hinson said. “The last two weeks, Curtis has done a great job at the corner spot for us. He’s a physical corner. He doesn’t mind coming up playing with some contact, and he has most of our touchdowns.”

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive

Mekhi Herron, A.L. Brown

The junior had four touchdowns and more than 200 yards on eight touches to lead the Wonders to a blowout win over South Rowan.

Defensive

Todd Massey, A.L. Brown

The senior defensive end intercepted a pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown against South Rowan.

Special Teams

Jason Gonzalez, Northwest Cabarrus

The senior had a long punt return for a touchdown in a win over Mount Pleasant.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Northwest Cabarrus (3-0) at South Rowan (1-2)

A.L. Brown (2-1) at Hickory Ridge (0-4)

Mount Pleasant (2-2) at West Stanly (3-1)

Concord (2-1) at East Rowan (0-3)

Cox Mill (1-3) at Mooresville (3-0)

West Cabarrus (0-4) at South Iredell (2-2)