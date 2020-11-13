HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus Warriors face a ‘big’ task in a really small town

CONCORD – When the Cabarrus Warriors play their first playoff game tonight in tiny Harrells, North Carolina, they will have a big task on their hands.
Like, really big.
The Warriors’ opponent in this N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals showdown is Harrells Christian Academy, one of the biggest private-school teams – we’re talking girth here – in the state.
The Warriors (5-2) are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, while the Crusaders (7-0) are the only undefeated squad in the four-team field and seeded No. 2.
The winner faces either Fayetteville Trinity Christian or Arden Christ School for the state championship next week.
Despite the size of the players on the football team, the town of Harrells, located in both Duplin and Sampson counties, has a listed population of 201.
The Warriors aren’t exactly a small team, but the Crusaders … well, here’s how Cabarrus coach Jamie Bolton describes them:
“They’ve got four 300-pound kids on their roster, a 240-pound running back, a 190-pound quarterback, and they’re loaded,” Bolton said. “They’re a big, physical team and well-coached (by Jason Arnette). A lot of their guys outweigh our guys by more than 100 pounds.
“Our average offensive lineman weight right now is 194.5 pounds; their average defensive lineman is upward of 270. It’s going to be a challenge for us, as it has been all year.”
But then Bolton noted this about his young team:
“High Point (Christian) was huge, Metrolina (Christian) was huge, Rabun Gap was huge, North Raleigh Christian was huge,” he said. “All those teams were big, but we’ve used our skill and our speed to our advantage to come out on top in most of those games.”
For the record, the Warriors posted a 3-1 record in those four games, losing only to Rabun Gap (49-0) while missing several players with injuries.
Bolton’s point? The Warriors are undeterred heading into tonight’s game, even if it is the first postseason appearance for a second-year program riddled with freshmen and sophomores in key starting positions.
This same Cabarrus squad, with Bolton as a first-year head coach, overcame its inexperience this season and romped to the Piedmont Conference title with a perfect record (4-0) in league games.
The Warriors have just four senior starters, and then a cadre of underclassmen play prominent roles brilliantly.
For instance, freshman quarterback Tyler Green ranks among the state’s private-school leaders, having thrown for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns. Freshman running back Will Jones has been dangerous as a ball carrier and a pass catcher, and the team’s top two receivers, in terms of receptions, are freshmen Max Riley (24 catches for 422 yards) and Gavin Powell (25 for 161).
Defensively, the Warriors’ leading tackler is sophomore Jackson Schultz (49), followed by juniors Joshua Reid (43) and Myles Stradford (35), and then 10th-grader Eli Snodgrass (34) and senior Waylan Petiote (34).
Junior kicker Todd Pelino has made good on all 13 of his field-goal attempts and is 6-of-8 on extra points.
So Bolton doesn’t expect his Cabarrus players to be daunted, not after what they’ve been through and accomplished this season.
“We feel good about our chances going in,” Bolton said. “We’ve just got to execute at a high level and take advantage of the things we’ve seen on film.
“We feel like our guys have maximized their potential to this point, and now we find ourselves in the state semifinals, really in our first year going at it,” the coach added. “That’s a big accomplishment. We’ve been fortunate to stay healthy, for the most part, with COVID and injury-wise, and key guys have stepped up when they needed to.”
Harrells Christian, however, represents the Warriors’ biggest challenge yet – again, literally.
The Crusaders’ passing game is almost non-existent; they’ve attempted just 19 throws on the year. But their rushing attack is an entirely different, scary story.
Led by 5-foot-11, 240-pound running back Devin Gardner, the Crusaders boast six players who’ve gone for more than 125 yards on the ground this season. Gardner himself has rushed for 1,031 yards and 17 touchdowns – again in just seven games. He’s surpassed 100 yards rushing in every game except one, and he ran for 94 on a rain-soaked field on that night.
With his 240-pound frame, Gardner is bigger than any Warriors player on the roster except one, lineman Hayes Galloway, who's listed at 260.
The Harrells Christian defense – led by 230-pound junior linebacker Trent Jackson’s 67 tackles, two sacks and one interception – allows a little more than 12 points per game.
Cabarrus scores nearly 23 points per game and gives up about 19 each night. The high-scoring Crusaders put up 33 points per game, and they’ve scored 42 or more in four of their last five outings.
Still, the fact that the Warriors are within one game of playing for a state championship a week from now provides them with more inspiration, and their coach believes they will carry that momentum with them during the 3½-hour bus ride to tiny Harrells for the big game against the huge team.
“I just couldn’t be more proud of where we’re at,” Bolton said. “I haven’t really had time to take a step back and say, ‘OK, this is what we’ve done.’ But we told our kids this week, ‘We’re in the state semifinals, so that’s a big deal.’
“They’re pumped up. It’s been our best week of practice so far, and I think our guys will be ready to go down there and play.”
