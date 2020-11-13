HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus Warriors face a ‘big’ task in a really small town

Defensively, the Warriors’ leading tackler is sophomore Jackson Schultz (49), followed by juniors Joshua Reid (43) and Myles Stradford (35), and then 10th-grader Eli Snodgrass (34) and senior Waylan Petiote (34).

Junior kicker Todd Pelino has made good on all 13 of his field-goal attempts and is 6-of-8 on extra points.

So Bolton doesn’t expect his Cabarrus players to be daunted, not after what they’ve been through and accomplished this season.

“We feel good about our chances going in,” Bolton said. “We’ve just got to execute at a high level and take advantage of the things we’ve seen on film.

“We feel like our guys have maximized their potential to this point, and now we find ourselves in the state semifinals, really in our first year going at it,” the coach added. “That’s a big accomplishment. We’ve been fortunate to stay healthy, for the most part, with COVID and injury-wise, and key guys have stepped up when they needed to.”

Harrells Christian, however, represents the Warriors’ biggest challenge yet – again, literally.

The Crusaders’ passing game is almost non-existent; they’ve attempted just 19 throws on the year. But their rushing attack is an entirely different, scary story.