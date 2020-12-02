HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Schultz headlines several Cabarrus Warriors earning postseason honors

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors football team had a special season.
In just its second year, the co-op program featuring players from Cannon School and Concord Academy won its first conference championship with an undefeated league record (4-0) and made a run to the private-school state semifinals.
Now, many of the Cabarrus players, and their first-year head coach, are reaping the benefits of their productive season.
One Warrior received statewide recognition, three earned all-region honors, and others walked away with conference awards.
Sophomore defensive end Jack Schultz led the way as an honorable-mention selection to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State team.
This season, Schultz tied linebacker Joshua Reid for the team lead with 54 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Schultz also tallied a Warriors-best eight sacks, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Schultz also led the way on the all-region team and was joined by teammates Reid and fellow defensive end Waylan Petiote. Reid, a junior, added two sacks, two fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Petiote, a senior, collected 40 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a blocked field goal in just six games.
Schultz, Reid and Petiote also were named to the All-Piedmont Athletic Conference team and were joined by defensive back Cole Frood, running back Will Jones, wide receiver Max Riley and defensive back Eli Snodgrass.
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ leader, Jamie Bolton, was honored as the PAC Coach of the Year. In addition to its perfect conference record, Bolton guided Cabarrus to a 5-3 overall mark. The Warriors fell to Harrells Christian Academy in the NCISAA Division II semifinals.
“I'm extremely proud of our program,” Bolton said. “Our guys have believed in every aspect of our culture from Day 1, and it has paid off. Although these are individual honors, it takes a true team effort.
“I'm really looking forward to watching this group grow together as we move forward,” Bolton added. “It's a great time to be a Warrior.”
