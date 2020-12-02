HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Schultz headlines several Cabarrus Warriors earning postseason honors

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors football team had a special season.

In just its second year, the co-op program featuring players from Cannon School and Concord Academy won its first conference championship with an undefeated league record (4-0) and made a run to the private-school state semifinals.

Now, many of the Cabarrus players, and their first-year head coach, are reaping the benefits of their productive season.

One Warrior received statewide recognition, three earned all-region honors, and others walked away with conference awards.

Sophomore defensive end Jack Schultz led the way as an honorable-mention selection to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State team.

This season, Schultz tied linebacker Joshua Reid for the team lead with 54 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Schultz also tallied a Warriors-best eight sacks, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Schultz also led the way on the all-region team and was joined by teammates Reid and fellow defensive end Waylan Petiote. Reid, a junior, added two sacks, two fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Petiote, a senior, collected 40 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a blocked field goal in just six games.