HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stewart retires from Cox Mill to accept South Carolina job

CONCORD – Cabarrus County has another high school football head-coaching opening.

On Tuesday evening, Cox Mill’s Craig Stewart announced he is retiring after 29 years coaching and teaching in North Carolina and taking a job as an assistant coach in South Carolina.

Stewart has spent the last seven years at Cox Mill, and he steps away after leading the 2019 Chargers to their first South Piedmont 3A Conference title. Cox Mill shared the crown with Northwest Cabarrus.

According to Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III, Stewart is heading to St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

“Coach Stewart has been a tremendous asset to Cox Mill High School,” Davanzo said. “He embodies what education-based athletics is truly about. I have enjoyed working with Coach Stewart since Day 1 at Cox Mill. We will sincerely miss his presence and leadership.

“St. James has gained a truly remarkable person.”

Stewart compiled a 34-47 record during his tenure at Cox Mill, and he won at least seven games in a season on three occasions. Last year’s 7-4 mark came on the heels of an 8-4 campaign with the Chargers.

In addition to Cox Mill, Stewart has spent time at Southwest Randolph, Mooresville, Hickory Ridge and Northwest Cabarrus.

It’s been a busy offseason for high school football teams in Cabarrus County. Cox Mill is the third SPC school that will have a new coach next season.

Brandon Gentry left Northwest Cabarrus in November for soon-to-be-open West Cabarrus High and was replaced by Eric Morman. Kenneth McClamrock stepped down at Central Cabarrus for family reasons and was replaced by Zach Bevilacqua. Richard Williams resigned from his position at Jay M. Robinson and cleared the way for the hire of Darius Robinson. Williams has since accepted a job as an assistant at Mount Pleasant.