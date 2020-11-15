HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors fall to Gardner, Harrells Christian in state semifinals

The Cabarrus Warriors didn’t appear nervous in the first playoff game in the football program’s history.

In fact, the Warriors looked poised, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, with quarterback Tyler Green hit fellow freshman Will Jones for a 13-yard pass to take an early lead against undefeated Harrells Christian Academy.

The game remained tight into the second quarter, but then Cabarrus turnovers took a toll.

And so did Devin Gardner.

The Crusaders’ 240-pound junior running back muscled and sped his way to more than 200 yards and a total of six touchdowns, as Harrells Christian pulled away for a 63-35 home victory in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Division II semifinals Friday night.

Gardner scored on runs of 60, 75, 1, 8 and 30 yards while also adding two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown from his linebacker position.

“We played hard all night,” Warriors coach Jamie Bolton told the Independent Tribune in a text message. “We just didn’t have an answer for (Gardner).”

Harrells Christian (8-0) was the No. 2 seed and advanced to next week’s state championship game against Arden Christ School. The Warriors (5-3) were seeded No. 3.