HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors look to build on progress

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors are off to the best start in the brief history, and they’ll be looking to add to their win total tonight.

With a record of 3-1 overall, including a perfect 2-0 mark in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s Piedmont Conference, the Warriors head to Charlotte, where they’ll take on Hickory Grove Baptist Christian School (1-1, 0-0 in the NCISAA Western Conference).

The Warriors – a second-year team of players from Cannon School and Concord Academy – currently are tied with High Point Christian Academy (2-0, 2-0) for first place in the Piedmont. Cabarrus has already surpassed its victory total from last season, when it went 2-8 overall and didn’t win a conference game.

This year, with a new coaching staff – led by first-time head coach Jamie Bolton, a Gaston County native -- and a mostly new roster that features several freshmen and sophomores as starters, the turnaround is undeniable.

The team’s only loss was two weeks ago in Georgia at Rabun Gap Nacoochee, which shut out the Warriors, 49-0, and ended a two-game winning streak. But Cabarrus bounced back last week by defeating Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 24-21.