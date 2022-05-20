HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Cannon takes Game 1 of best-of-3 championship series against Charlotte Christian

CHARLOTTE – One more win, and softball euphoria awaits them.

On Friday afternoon, the Cannon School Cougars took a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Charlotte Christian in the first game of a best-of-3 N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship series.

Junior Brie Biddle knocked in the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning, and then the Cougars defense kept Charlotte Christian scoreless in the bottom frame to secure the outcome.

The game was played on the Charlotte Christian campus.

The Cougars now have a 1-0 lead in the series, which means a win in Saturday’s Game 2 would give them the state title. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m., also at Charlotte Christian.

If a third game is needed, it would take place 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2, and the Knights also would host that contest.

Biddle finished Friday’s game by going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Jolie Matthews was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, but the talented freshman also excelled defensively, making a game-saving, reach-over-the-fence catch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was the Cougars’ first victory over the Knights in three tries this season. Charlotte Christian (18-2 overall) finished first in the conference, the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association, while Cannon (15-7) was runner-up.

Maddie Sturgill earned the win as Cannon’s pitcher, while Wynne Gore took the loss.

Cannon is going for its first state title since 2019.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon School 002 001 01 4-12-1

Charlotte Christian 000 003 00 3-7-1