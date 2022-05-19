 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Strong season allows Cougars to get another crack at Christian in championship series

  Updated
  • 0
Softball (33).jpg

Brie Biddle, seen in this file photo, is one of the Cannon softball team's top batters.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The loss from last year’s state championship series still stings.

How could it not?

The Cannon School softball team had enjoyed a special season in 2021 and went into the final day of a best-of-3 title-game series with Charlotte Christian tied, 1-1.

The Cougars had scrapped their way out of a 1-0 hole to knot the series, and they needed just one more win to grab their second state title in three seasons.

Instead, they lost by 10 runs.

But it’s not as if the Cougars sat around sulking this year.

After another impressive season, they are back in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A championship series. And again, they are faced with having to go through Charlotte Christian, their conference rival.

The Cougars’ 14-7 record isn’t as pretty as last season’s 17-3 mark, but they just might be more prepared for a championship bout. They are younger but maybe even sturdier as a group. They are battle-tested.

What’s more, they want it.

Boy, do they want it.

“Yes, last year was heartbreaking,” Cannon coach Kirstin Maves told the Independent Tribune. “This year has been almost like a rebuilding year but not totally. We lost six seniors, and that really hurt, and we knew it was going to take a lot of work to get back to the championship (series) again.

Softball (45).jpg

Cannon head coach, Kirstin Maves. 

“We’ve got a couple of new girls and a couple of young girls that came up, and then we just worked our schedule to kind of help prepare us for the playoffs by scheduling some teams that would challenge us.”

That toughened schedule has resulted in more regular-season losses, but Maves believes the Cougars are better for it. Playing in the final weekend of the season, after all, is where they wanted to be. And after taking some of those tough blows, they are still standing.

A lot of it is because the Cougars still have some outstanding players on the roster.

Softball (53).jpg

Sidney Rose Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

The team is led, at least offensively, by junior Brie Biddle, who hits for average and power. She tops the Cougars in batting average (.500), home runs (four), runs scored (27) and on-base percentage (.573).

Senior Sidney Rose, who last year spent the majority of her time in the pitcher’s circle but now mostly plays a mean third base, also does some heavy lifting at the plate. Rose ranks just behind Biddle in batting average (.493) and leads Cannon in hits (34). RBIs (32), doubles (11) and triples (six).

Freshman Jolie Matthews, with her .394 batting average and 28 hits, also carries a big stick, but she also shows the speed and decisiveness to register a team-best 13 stolen bases.

05-20 JOLIE MATTHEWS.jpg

Matthews

Other strong Cougar batters include Kenzie Sturgill (.367 batting average, 22 RBIS and 24 runs scored) and Nicole Ratterman (.324 batting average, 14 RBIs, seven doubles and two homers).

Maddie Sturgill, who is Kenzie’s twin sister, has been doubly dangerous, boasting a .328 batting average with 12 RBIs while also going 10-3 as a pitcher with 98 strikeouts and a 1.77 ERA.

05-20 KENZIE STURGILL.jpg

Kenzie Sturgill

“We’ve had a lot of people step up,” Maves said. “It’s been good to see them come together.”

There have been some challenges this season, though, especially against, well, you-know-who.

Cannon finished second to Charlotte Christian in the Charlotte Independent Athletic Association, with the Knights beating the Cougars twice in their two regular-season matchups.

05-20 MADDIE STURGILL.jpg

Maddie Sturgill

The first time, the Cougars had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning, and then Christian’s Wynn Gore smacked a home run that ultimately resulted in Cannon losing, 2-0. In the second game, Cannon surrendered five runs in the first inning before eventually falling, 7-6.

“We definitely learned from each loss (to Christian) this year,” Maves said. “There were a few things that we specifically needed to work on that showed in the games we ended up losing. It was basically nerves. Last year, I had five seniors in the lineup. This year, I have two.

“Our games were really close games, and we expect it to be the same this weekend.”

05-20 RATTERMAN

Nicole Ratterman prepares to take a cut in last year's state championship series.

Which begs the question: Does it matter than the Cougars are facing Charlotte Christian once more after last year’s championship defeat and the pair of losses this season?

No, Maves said.

And, well, yes.

“We have just been focusing on our journey to the finals,” Maves said, “and we knew that we would see whichever team was the best out of the bracket, which we kind of thought was going to be Charlotte Christian.

“We’re looking to get our revenge this year, I guess.”

The two teams square off for Game 1 of this year’s best-of-3 title series on Friday at 4 p.m. at Charlotte Christian. Game 2 will be played at Christian on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Maves feels good about where her players are, mentally and physically, heading into the showdown.

“I would say they’re definitely hungry,” Maves said. “They want that state championship. That is what we’ve been talking about since Day 1, Practice 1. Everything we’ve done has built us to get to this point, and now we’ve set ourselves up to hopefully have a good weekend.

“Our team motto for the year is ‘work together, win together,’ so we’ve really been stressing that we do everything together. We’re there for one another, we support one another, we pick each other up, and we’ve fully committed to each other and this team. I think a team that plays for each other is stronger.”

