HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Cabarrus County athletes qualify for Thursday's state championships

Northwest Cabarrus coach Vera Smith credits Ranier for his dedication to return to top form, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s just an incredibly hard worker,” said Smith. “There was a lot of recovery time, and I know he was really anxious to get back to training as soon as he could.

“(At regionals last week), I think he was excited to swim with some guys he was familiar with from competing with them from his club team and USA Swimming. I think that’s what he’s excited about for states as well.”

At last week’s regional competition, Ranier set a school record in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 41.90 seconds), and he broke the Northwest record he already held in the 100 butterfly (50.28).

Now that he’s fully healthy this year, some see Ranier as a swimmer who can compete for at least one state championship. But Smith isn’t putting any pressure on her young swimmer heading into Thursday.

“I just really want him to enjoy it,” said Smith, who swam at Pfeiffer University. “Personally, I really think he has a shot at the 100 (butterfly), but he was right on his lifetime best time at regionals; he was .01 of a second away from it. So I would love for him to get a lifetime best time at states, no matter what place he comes in.”