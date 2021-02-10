HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Cabarrus County athletes qualify for Thursday's state championships

CONCORD – When the N.C. High School Athletic Association Swimming Championships take place in Cary this week, Cabarrus County will be well represented, and some local athletes will have a pretty good chance to walk away with titles.
The competition starts at 8 a.m. Thursday with the Class 3A meet, followed by the 1A/2A meet at 9:30 a.m. Class 4A starts at 2 p.m., and all finals begin at 2 p.m. the same day.
For what is believed to be the first time, spectators will not be permitted in the meet facility, Triangle Aquatic Center, because of coronavirus concerns.
While one of the biggest names on the docket is Concord High School junior Matthew Lucky, who’s looking to repeat, if not surpass, his accomplishment of winning two gold medals last year, there are several local contenders.
One 3A swimmer expected to be in the running is Northwest Cabarrus sophomore Harrison Ranier, who won last week’s West Region title in the 100-yard butterfly and is seeded second at the state meet. Ranier also is seeded third in the 200 freestyle.
Despite his underclassman status, Ranier already is quite accomplished, having won the South Piedmont 3A Boys Swimmer of the Year award last season. During that 2020 campaign, he finished fifth in the state in the 100 butterfly, even though had a broken wrist that would later require surgery.
Northwest Cabarrus coach Vera Smith credits Ranier for his dedication to return to top form, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s just an incredibly hard worker,” said Smith. “There was a lot of recovery time, and I know he was really anxious to get back to training as soon as he could.
“(At regionals last week), I think he was excited to swim with some guys he was familiar with from competing with them from his club team and USA Swimming. I think that’s what he’s excited about for states as well.”
At last week’s regional competition, Ranier set a school record in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 41.90 seconds), and he broke the Northwest record he already held in the 100 butterfly (50.28).
Now that he’s fully healthy this year, some see Ranier as a swimmer who can compete for at least one state championship. But Smith isn’t putting any pressure on her young swimmer heading into Thursday.
“I just really want him to enjoy it,” said Smith, who swam at Pfeiffer University. “Personally, I really think he has a shot at the 100 (butterfly), but he was right on his lifetime best time at regionals; he was .01 of a second away from it. So I would love for him to get a lifetime best time at states, no matter what place he comes in.”
Ranier will be joined at the state meet by fellow sophomore Lane Bradshaw, who also qualified in two events (100 freestyle and 200 individual medley). Bradshaw broke the school record in the 200 IM at regionals, finishing third in 1:54.52.
Ranier and Bradshaw also swim on the Trojans’ state-qualifying 400 freestyle relay team with Jack Rowland and Graham Powers.
Cox Mill led all local teams with a total of 12 state qualifiers -- six boys and six girls.
One of the top performers for the Chargers is junior Caitlin Horn, who is the reigning SPC Girls Swimmer of the Year. Horn qualified for the girls 3A state meet in two individual events (the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle) as well as two relays -- the 200 freestyle relay (with Addie Rogers, Katie Creel and Anna Solvason) and the 200 medley relay (with Kassidy Cummings, Rogers and Ellie Ferguson).
Senior Garrett Kilmurry also will be busy Thursday, as he qualified in the boys 200 freestyle and will also be on the Cox Mill 200 freestyle relay team (with Benjamin Leckinger, Nick Price and Connor Solvason), and the 400 freestyle relay team (with Atharva Kripak, Leckinger and Connor Solvason).
Meanwhile, the Chargers are the only local 3A school represented in 1-meter diving, and they have two qualifiers: Sarah Campbell and Julie Ndekere.
Jay M. Robinson's T.J. Spokas qualified in two individual events (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) for the 3A meet.
In the Class 1A/2A meet, one girls swimmer with strong state title chances is Huntersville Christ the King’s Catherine Walsh, who joined Concord’s Lucky as a two-time winner at regionals, claiming gold in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM.
The Crusaders' other two-event qualifier was Owen Martin (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle).
Here is the complete list of swimmers from schools in Cabarrus County who qualified for the state meet:
CENTRAL CABARRUS
Boys
Ian Holt: 500 freestyle
CHRIST THE KING
Boys
Owen Martin: 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle
Matthew Zagar: 100 butterfly
400 freestyle relay (Wojtek Lachowski, Ian Woodworth, Owen Martin, Matthew Zagar)
Girls
Bethany Jackson: 1-meter diving
Kaylee Mosher: 50 freestyle
Catherine Walsh: 100 backstroke, 200 IM
200 medley relay (Catherine Walsh, Heather Duckworth, Kaylee Mosher, Ameilia Lachowski – second in region)
400 freestyle relay (Catherine Walsh, Camille Gonzalez, Ameilia Lachowski, Kaylee Mosher)
CONCORD
Boys
Jackson Moon: 50 freestyle
Matthew Lucky: 100 breaststroke, 200 IM
200 freestyle relay: (Eli DeCubellis, Sam Cochran, Jackson Moon, Matthew Lucky)
COX MILL
Boys
Garrett Kilmurry: 200 freestyle
Bhargav Vadapalli: 100 breastroke
200 freestyle relay (Benjamin Leckinger, Nick Price, Connor Solvason, Garrett Kilmurry)
400 freestyle relay (Atharva Kripak, Benjamin Leckinger, Garrett Kilmurry, Connor Solvason)
Girls
Caitlin Horn: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle
Sarah Campbell: 1-mtr diving
Julie Ndekere: 1-mtr diving
200 medley relay (Kassidy Cummings, Addie Rogers, Ellie Ferguson and Caitlin Horn)
200 freestyle relay (Addie Rogers, Katie Creel, Anna Solvason, Caitlin Horn)
400 freestyle relay (Ellie Ferguson, Kassidy Cummings, Katie Creel, Anna Solvason)
JAY M. ROBINSON