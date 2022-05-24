HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Hickory Ridge girls nab two 4A state relay titles again; more Cabarrus athletes soar

They conquered North Carolina’s indoor short relays back in February.

Three months later, they became the queens of the outdoor short relays, too.

On Saturday, the Hickory Ridge girls quartet of Abigail Thomas, Nina Dominique and sisters Aniya and Jaila Woodruff won gold in both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays at the Class 4A state track and field meet.

The meet was held at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University, and Thomas (a Northeastern University signee), Dominique and the Woodruff sisters set the track on fire while thrilling the crowd with their performances.

The foursome claimed the 4x100 title by finishing in 46.95 seconds, although things got a little more interesting than many expected for 4A Midwest Regional champion Hickory Ridge, which had been the top seed in the event.

The Bulls were actually losing the 4x100 when anchor Aniya Woodruff received the baton. The seasoned Aniya Woodruff, a senior Howard University signee, went into another gear to motor past runners from Charlotte Mallard Creek and Winston-Salem Parkland Magnet IB and give the Bulls the victory.

They were even more dominating in their other relay.

In the 4x200, Thomas, Dominique and the Woodruffs literally left behind the competition, as their time of 1 minute, 37.40 seconds was more than two seconds faster than runner-up Parkland Magnet IB (1:40.17).

Thomas, Dominique, and Aniya and Jaila Woodruff had also joined forces the past winter to claim the Class 4A 4x200 and 4x400 indoor state championships.

Dominique also stood out as an individual at the meet.

Dominique grabbed on the 200-meter podium by finishing fourth in the event (24.41). She closed out her day by coming in fifth place in the 100 (12.12). She was the only ninth-grade runner in the 100 finals.

As a team, the Hickory Ridge girls finished fifth in the standings.

Other local Class 4A finishers:

● Hickory Ridge also had a top performance from one of its boys competitors: senior Landis Fredericks.

Fredericks went home with a third-place medal in the boys high jump by flying 6 feet, 4 inches. Fredericks actually jumped the same height as second-place finisher Zion McDuffie of Matthews Butler, while winner Sheldon Ulmer of Northwest Guilford went 6-6.

● A.L. Brown junior Daunte Marshall took fourth-place in a competitive boys 110-meter hurdle race. The winner, Charlotte Ardrey Kell’s Xavier Branker (14.38), won the event and was followed closely by Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s Brandon Benitez (14.39), Weddington’s Cameron Wright (14.64) and Marshall (14.82).

● Aniya Woodruff was seventh in the girls 300 hurdles (45.86). Woodruff, who missed three weeks during this season because of a medical issue, finished second in the event last year.

Aniya Woodruff also was ninth in the girls 200 (24.90). She had a seventh-place finish in 2021.

● Hickory Ridge’s Spencer Higdon finished in 13th place in the boys 200 (22.60).

● Jaila Woodruff, a freshman, was 13th in the girls 400 (58.17).