CONCORD – Cox Mill’s volleyball team is bubbling with top-level talent.

That’s one of the reasons the Chargers boast a 7-1 overall record, sit in first place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference with a 3-0 league mark, and have legitimate plans of going deep in the Class 4A state playoffs this season.

These girls are good.

Over here is Ryan Hunter, the nationally ranked University of Nebraska commit. Over there is Arielle Walker, a senior who’s one of the top hitters in the league and a three-time all-state pick. Or waiting nearby is Jordyn Gray, an immensely talented player who has college recruiters interested.

There are plenty more dangerous players should the Chargers need them.

Charged with running the offense and keeping everyone happy is precocious sophomore setter Alaina Walker, who also happens to be Arielle’s little sister.

Alaina’s play, though, certainly belies her age.

There just aren’t many setters around who do their job as effectively as she does, and the numbers bear that out.

Among teams reporting player statistics to MaxPreps.com, Alaina leads the GMC in assists with 226. Get this: The girl in second place behind her, South Iredell’s Kaitlyn Levan, has 143.

Alaina, 15, ranks second in aces and is only two behind the leader, Hickory Ridge’s Kathryn Law.

A Monroe native who played for Davidson Day School last year, Alaina has made a smooth adjustment to her new squad and handles her critical setter’s role with aplomb.

Cox Mill coach Keimaya Hunter, who is Ryan’s older sister, said that’s a testament to Alaina’s temperament and maturity.

“On the court, she’s very collected, she’s calm, cool and poised,” said Keimaya, who played collegiately at North Carolina. “As a setter, you need to be like that, and it’s sometimes hard to find, especially at this age. Like last year, we had a senior setter running the show. Now she’s doing it, which means she’s on the court the whole time. She’s basically like the quarterback of our team, and you don’t see a lot of sophomores taking over like that. But for her to take over and basically control an offense of three D-I hitters, I think that’s impressive.

“She has the potential to go far.”

Alaina recently sat down for a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune, and she shared how she acquired the attributes to handle such a vital role on such a strong team and provide insight into her interests off the court. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Since I was 7.

What got you into the sport?

(Arielle) played volleyball. Seeing her play at club tournaments, I really enjoyed watching her play. It looked like such a fun sport. I just said, ‘I want to play, too.’

You’re having a heck of a sophomore season. Do you think you’re at the top of your game right now?

I definitely think there’s a lot more work to do. There’s a lot of room for improvement. I don’t think I’m at the top of my game yet.

What are your interests off the court?

I like to do nails, and I like to do hair and lashes. It started during quarantine, just being bored and not really having anything to do. It was just another way to express creativity.

I do my friends and my family’s nails, but I haven’t been doing it that much recently because I’ve been so into volleyball recently.

What is something about you that would even surprise your friends?

I definitely think a lot of my friends don’t know I do girls scouts in my free time. I’ve been involved with girl scouts since I was in kindergarten. I’m a cadet. It’s every first Saturday of every month.

I really like doing little arts and crafts, and community service projects.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

I really like English. I think it’s my favorite subject because I really like to write and just read. Writing is just a way to get things out.

What’s the best movie you’ve ever seen?

I really like “Black Panther,” and I really like the recent one.

Do you have any pre-match superstitions?

Not really. I really try and relax myself and not be too nervous. But, of course, nerves are really good because it kind of prepares you for the match because your body already knows what it needs to do and how it needs to perform.

Are you usually pretty laid back before a match? Or do you get loud to get hyped up?

It varies. I can be really loud sometimes, or sometimes I can be really quiet. If I’m trying to lock in or stay really focused, I would definitely be a little more quiet, listening to my music and staying to myself a little bit.

What do you like about playing for Cox Mill?

All the girls really like each other. It’s really fun. We’re team-oriented. I think the standards are high, and we keep each other consistent. We all are accountable for each other, and we come together as a team. We’re all there for each other, and we have the willingness to win, and we’re all super-competitive, which makes it even better. We all want to win a state championship so bad, and we’re going to work our hardest to get it.

Who’s the funniest person on the team?

Um, I would say myself. (Laughs)

I’m always telling jokes. At first, I’m really quiet, but then as you get to know me, I progressively show my personality.

Who’s the more serious person on the team? The person who galvanizes everyone?

I feel like that’s my sister. She definitely keeps everybody together, and she keeps me in check, too. She just brings us all together when things are a little rough.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

I’d definitely like to be invisible because nobody would know that you’re there, and you could just kind of see how people are when you aren’t around. You’d get to see peoples’ true colors.

If somebody were making “The Alaina Walker Movie,” what actress would you want to portray you?

I don’t really think I’d want anybody to play me because I feel like nobody can portray me like I can. I feel like nobody would know me like I know me. I would have to do it myself.

You’ve got acting chops?

Just a little bit. I used to do theater when I was younger. I stopped a little bit after that because I didn’t really enjoy it.

Is the acting history why you’re so comfortable performing in front of crowds on the court?

Yes, but also I think it’s because I come from a family that’s very outspoken. They’re extroverts. They’re really talkative. They like people.

I think my parents (Derrick and Sylvia) are outspoken because they’ve had to be that way. They run a business, and you kind of have to have a voice and know how to lead people.

Do you have more siblings?

Yes, Shadai, she’s about 24.

Did she play volleyball, too?

No, she ran track

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

Michelle Obama. I’d want to have one more conversation with my grandma and see how she’s doing, and I want to eat with my other grandma, too. They both have passed.

Finish the following sentence: Ten years from now, Alaina Walker will be …

… a lawyer and the owner of her own company.