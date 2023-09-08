For Tiger, it’s better Latney than never

If basketball doesn’t eventually work out for Chase Latney, the Mount Pleasant senior might want to give some serious thought to football full time.

For real.

In his first season ever on the gridiron, the 6-foot-4 Latney has proven to be one of the most effective deep receiving threats in Cabarrus County, not just a big, athletic guy running around trying to find his way.

Latney has shown the speed to get past fast defensive backs and the pillowy hands to haul in touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Colin Black.

So far, he has two scores, including a 70-yarder in last week’s 31-14 win over Central Cabarrus.

In Mount Pleasant, Latney is most known for his talents on the basketball court, but that was before this fall. Right now, he’s doing a pretty good impression of a longtime football player.

“He’s adapting pretty well,” Tigers coach Daniel Crosby said. “He’s definitely a weapon. He’s bought in, and he’s been taking coaching. In the first half (last week), we threw a fade ball to him, and he took it to the house.”

Tonight, in one of the most highly anticipated games of the week, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked (tie) Tigers travel to No. 2 Northwest Cabarrus for a non-conference game.

This will be the fourth Class 3A team the 2A Tigers face (2-1) this season, with all being from the South Piedmont 3A. The Trojans are one of the teams expected to compete for the SPC title this season, but that’s what Crosby and the Mount Pleasant fans like – testing themselves against top-flight teams.

The Tigers have hopes of winning the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

“They’re a really good team, a really good program,” Crosby said of the Trojans. “It’ll be a huge opportunity for us. We talked about playing a lot of these 3A programs early in the season to prepare us for what we want to do later in the year. This will be a huge test. They’ll be favored, but our kids will be ready to play.”

Northwest Cabarrus (2-0) had last week off but is ready to take the field again Friday.

“It’s definitely benefited us,” Trojans coach Eric Morman said of the break, “but our guys are used to it, though, because the last two years, we’ve had late bye weeks. We’re just trying to focus on getting better day-by-day, and we’re going to be ready to play a really good Mount Pleasant team. Having two weeks to kind of prepare for what they do, we definitely feel will help us out going into Friday.”

Hardin’s great memories

A.L. Brown travels to South Rowan tonight, and let’s just say that Wonders head coach Justin Hardin is hoping history repeats itself.

Hardin, a 2000 A.L. Brown graduate, has a great personal history with the Raiders.

During a recent phone conversation with the Independent Tribune, you could tell Hardin was enjoying going down memory lane as he talked about his experiences with the Raiders during his playing days as the Wonders’ star quarterback.

“My junior year, we played here in Memorial Stadium, and I threw my first touchdown to my brother, Blair,” Hardin said. “And in my senior year, I think I threw the longest touchdown pass of my career, about 90 yards to Justin Chambers. So I’ve got some great memories.”

Although his playing days are long gone, Hardin is hoping his 2023 Wonders can be equally successful against the Raiders.

Hardin is looking to pick up his second win as A.L. Brown’s coach.

The Wonders (1-1) are a Class 4A program taking on the 3A Raiders (1-1). A.L. Brown has won the last seven meetings by wide margins, although the two teams haven’t played each other since 2016.

Both squads were idle last week, and Hardin said it was a much-needed respite for his team.

“I would prefer the bye to be a little bit later in the season, but it actually came at a good time for us,” Hardin said. “We were a little banged up, and after our Northwest game there were a lot of things that we needed to work on before we played another game.

“We get back Jesse Morton, our free safety who has been playing really good football for us. It was nothing serious, but we’re glad that he’s doing better. We also just had some other guys with lingering injuries, and it was just good for them to have a week’s rest to get them back to 100%.”

Hardin said he expects an electric atmosphere when he marches his players into James H. Donnell Jr. Stadium tonight. He knows both A.L. Brown fans and South Rowan supporters will be rowdy.

“I think they’ll be excited,” he said. “It’s an old rival, and I think it will be good for both communities. I’m not sure the last time we played South, but it was always a big game, all the way back in the ’90s when I played. I think it’s a great thing for both communities, and a lot of our kids know their kids and vice versa. I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere.

“I expect our guys to play hard, to play physical and play fast. That’s something that we’ve been really preaching the past two weeks. We’re healthy and we’re ready to get back on the field Friday night.”

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense

Jon Bissonette, Cox Mill

The junior quarterback was 18-for-23 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to their first victory. He also had a tough 84 yards rushing.

Defense

Sam Davis, Cannon Cougars

The senior linebacker had 13 tackles and an interception in the Cougars’ road win over Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Special Teams

Brian Rowe, Jay M. Robinson

The Bulldogs senior returned a punt for a touchdown to help score a victory over previously unbeaten Concord.

Big time O-line

Jay M. Robinson has been putting up some gaudy offensive statistics this season, averaging 41 points per game in its three outings.

Senior running back Na’Ledge Wright lit up the state by scoring a county-record-tying seven touchdowns in Week 1, senior quarterback Isaac Lee has been impressive throwing the ball, and the Bulldogs’ talented collection of receivers has been effective.

Jay M. Robinson coach Jason Seidel said there’s a good reason for that: his offensive line.

The starting group of Elijah Shoe (left tackle), Jaidyn Covington (left guard), Brandon Canales (center), Isaiah King (right guard) and Tristan Brown (right tackle) have made things quite comfortable for the skill players on the team.

“Having a good offensive line helps so much,” Seidel said. “It just makes such a difference for Isaac, Na’Ledge and the guys.”

An interesting fact: Shoe and King are brothers, so you know they take protection, especially of each other, seriously.

“It’s pretty neat to watch their dynamic together,” Seidel said of Shoe and King.

Tonight, the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SPC) play their second conference game of the season when they travel to Central Cabarrus (1-2, 0-0).

Jay M. Robinson has won the last two meetings with the Vikings.

Bulls still have good morale

It’s been a tough season so far for Hickory Ridge, which is still one of the best teams in the county despite its 0-3 record. The fourth-ranked Bulls have losses to No. 1 Jay M. Robinson, Independence and Porter Ridge, who have a combined record of 7-2.

This despite the Bulls averaging more than 37 points per game.

The Bulls’ winless record, though, hasn’t made his players’ morale sink, said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson.

“I would say player morale, on a scale of 1 to 10, is about a 6 or a 7,” Wilson said. “I think overall our kids understand where we are. They might not like it or whatever the case may be, but it was the card that we were dealt, and I think our coaches have done a pretty good job of keeping the players level-headed and focused. So I don’t worry as much with that part.

“I remember last year, when we played Cox Mill and lost, we got sucker-punched, and that week in practice we were down in the dumps. I don’t have that feeling right now.”

The Bulls have another tough matchup this week, as they travel to face traditional power Charlotte Chambers, which has beaten Hickory Ridge four straight times. Wilson was once an assistant at Chambers.

Glass returns to face Chargers

A familiar face will be returning to the county tonight when coach Joe Glass brings his Hickory Red Tornadoes to Concord to face Cox Mill.

Glass coached Jay M. Robinson for four seasons, where he was extremely successful. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back SPC championships, and in 2017, the Bulldogs established a single-season record for victories (12) under Glass’ guidance.

He is still the winningest coach in Jay M. Robinson history (30-22).

Glass will lead his team against a Cox Mill squad coming off its first victory, having beaten private school Charlotte Country Day last week.

Hickory (2-0), which competes in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, presents a much tougher challenge, and Cox Mill coach Breon Holmes said the Chargers will need to shore up some things, like the nine offensive penalties they had against Charlotte Country Day.

“I know that Coach Glass is a really good coach,” Holmes said. “He’s developed a lot of programs, and that tells you that the kids are going to be disciplined and do what they’re supposed to do, play fast and play good defense. So for us, we’re going to have to clean up our mistakes first that we made last week to continue to build off of what we’ve got going on, which is something good right now.

“I know our record doesn’t say it sometimes, but that’s why we play the game of football, right? Because each week, you get to be 0-0. So we’re just trying to win every day so that we can become 1-0 on Friday.”

Green machine

Cannon Cougars senior quarterback Tyler Green is quietly putting together one amazing season.

Green, who has committed to Denison University in Ohio, is ranked No. 2 in the state in passing yards per game (344.7), according to MaxPreps.com, which ranks players from both public and private schools. Only Lejeune’s Connor Shea (374) is ahead of Green.

Green is also third in North Carolina in total offense (1,083 yards), behind Shea and Ny’tavious Huskey of Shelby Crest.

“He’s been incredible for us,” Cougars coach Dustin Martin said of Green. “Through the first three games, he is 70-for-100 for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns.”

Big numbers are nothing new for Green, who has been among the state’s leaders the past two years. During his run as the Cannon Cougars’ signal caller, the team has won a private-school state title and two conference championships.

Green is also great at making each of his pass-catching teammates a weapon.

In last week’s win at previously undefeated Raleigh Ravenscroft, Green completed passes to Gavin Powell (nine receptions for 119 yards and a TD), running back Cannon Leatherman (6 for 90), Colin Reese (a touchdown), Henry Anthony (a touchdown), Grant Springate (4 for 65 yards) and Kenan Dixon (3 for 43 yards).

Green completed 28 of 41 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 300-yard game of the season.

There will be a lot of passing tonight, when the Cougars play host to vaunted Providence Day, which features star quarterback and Michigan commit Jadyn Davis.

Davis is third behind Green in passing yards per game (337.7). The Chargers’ roster is full of Power 5 recruits, and they won the private-school stare championship last year.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Jay M. Robinson (3-0) at Central Cabarrus (1-2)

Mount Pleasant (2-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (3-0)

Hickory Ridge (0-3) at Charlotte Chambers (1-1)

Providence Day (3-0) at Cannon Cougars (3-0)

A.L. Brown (1-1) at South Rowan (1-1)

Hickory (2-0) at Cox Mill (1-2)

Porter Ridge (3-0) at West Cabarrus (0-3)