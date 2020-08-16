Getting Off on the Right Foot

CONCORD — Football is a unique sport.
There are many reasons for this, one being that each position plays a distinct but equally important role as the next.
When it comes to scoring the most points, that role belongs to the kicker.
Concord’s Isaiah Clark scores a lot of points as one of the best kickers in the county.
He’s one of the best punters in the county, too.
And he has the hardware as the 2019 South Piedmont 3A Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year to prove it.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark recalled when asked about his reaction to winning the award. “I was really surprised, and I didn’t expect it as a junior, either. It was kind of shocking. I was overjoyed and happy about it.”
Spiders coach Marty Paxton shared that same excitement when he heard about his kicker/punter getting the award.
“I was ecstatic for him because he works so hard,” Paxton said. “I looked around the conference, and I thought he was very deserving of it, so that’s why we nominated him. He definitely earned it.”
According to Clark, his longest field goal in practice was a 50-yarder.
Clark played football for the first time as a freshman, kicking for Concord’s JV team. He spent his sophomore and junior years as the varsity kicker, adding punting to his role as a junior.
The opportunity to try out for the football team came due to Clark’s prowess on the soccer field. The Spiders were looking for kickers, and the standout soccer player fit that role perfectly.
However, playing two fall sports at once has been no easy task for Clark.
Concord’s men’s soccer team practices at an off-campus location. Every day, Clark would attend soccer practice, then immediately head back to the school for football practice.
Paxton said Clark never used the tumultuous schedule as an excuse and made sure to attend football practice every day. It was important for Clark to practice, not just to hone his craft but to connect with and lead his teammates.
Clark has relished the opportunity to be part of two different teams during the fall seasons.
“There’s not that much of a difference (between playing football and soccer for Concord),” Clark added. “I feel like both are like family.”
Clark’s skills go beyond just kicking, however.
Paxton believes Clark is the fastest athlete at Concord High.
Clark has also performed well as a sprinter, finishing third in the 55-meter dash at this past season’s state indoor track and field championships.
For the first time, Paxton wants to utilize his kicker’s speed this upcoming season.
“This coming season, we’re interested in moving him around and putting him in some offense,” Paxton said. “We would want him to play as a slot receiver. Just putting him somewhere we can throw him the ball or hand him the ball and let him use his speed in space.”
After this season, Clark plans to attend college. He just does not know where yet.
So far, he has applied to two schools: N.C. State and Virginia Tech. He wants to pursue a degree in engineering, and those are two of the best engineering programs in the country.
Additionally, Clark would like to run track or play football at the next level. He would like to do so at one of those two schools but is keeping his options open.
“I’ve gotten a lot of emails (from college recruiters) for track and football,” Clark said. “Hopefully, I can play at least one sport in college.”
Between the two potential opportunities, Clark understands an engineering degree is the more important one.
“I’m more so looking at colleges where I can pursue an engineering career,” Clark said.
