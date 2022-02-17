Sid at 500; Crosby's legacy defined by more than goals

The men who have had the best view of Crosby's Hall of Fame career spilled over the boards to meet their captain in the corner at PPG Paints Arena — the same corner where Crosby erupted in November 2011 after his 216th career goal, the one against the New York Islanders following a 10-month absence. That giddy moment proved fleeting. Crosby spent the rest of that season grappling with concussion symptoms while dealing with whispers he may never be the same.

Those whispers have long since been silenced, replaced by the kind of roar that few others can produce. It echoed from one end of the venue that he built to the other on Tuesday night, euphoria for a player who has defined a generation.

“He’s in very elite company,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "And he’s so deserving. His legacy I think speaks for itself. To see the reaction, just the raw emotion on the bench, it gives you goosebumps when you’re watching it up close like we were as a coaching staff. It was really just a cool experience.”