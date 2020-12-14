Cox Mill's 'Coat the Court' drive exceeds expectations

Ava Douglas is a senior setter and team captain for the Cox Mill volleyball team. She helped spearhead the organization of the event.

“With COVID and everything we knew we wanted to help out somehow but we didn’t really know what we could do,” she said. “So once we figured this out and got it going we had to figure out the guidelines and restrictions for giving to certain charities with COVID. We had to figure out how many we could give to each place, if they had room for it. We had to plan the dates, plan the drop offs, organize laying the coats down, picking them all back up, so it was a lot to do, but it’s worth it in the end.”

She never would have imagined the output this event would have produced when planning it.

“On the first day we planned this we were on the phone and we set a goal, for like, 800, so we were not thinking we would have this much,” she said. “But we reached out a lot through other teams, through the community, neighborhood, Facebook, stuff like that, so I think that definitely helped.”