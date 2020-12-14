VOLLEYBALL: Cox Mill's 'Coat the Court' drive exceeds expectations

CONCORD — When Cox Mill volleyball set out to collect jackets for their “Coat the Court” drive at the beginning of the month, the team hoped to meet their goal of 500 coats collected. When the team gathered Monday to see just how coated their coat was more than 1,700 items of outerwear lined the Charger floor.
The accomplishment was “overwhelming.”
“We brought in seven or eight sports teams that were involved with it, the community this Saturday was unbelievable, we were bringing in coats, literally, by the truck load,” Cox Mill volleyball coach Ralph Viegelmann said. “Our baseball team showed up with eight truckloads full of coats, so you look at it out here and it’s unreal.”
The entire Cox Mill family joined together to collect coats from around the area with all of the donations going to three local charities: the Church of God Children’s Home, Cvan Women and Children’s Shelter and Opportunity House of Concord.
Initially the plan was just for the volleyball team to collect the coats, but Cox Mill athletics director Phil Davanzo saw what was going on and decided to invite other teams to join in. Collectively, the programs collected jackets, coats and outerwear during the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. People were able to simply stop by the school and drop off what they could.
The students and volunteers looked for lightly used coats they could donate and there are expected to be even more on the way. Viegelmann said a couple more teams were dropping off items in a short time which he expects will bring the total gathered to more than 2,000.
Ava Douglas is a senior setter and team captain for the Cox Mill volleyball team. She helped spearhead the organization of the event.
“With COVID and everything we knew we wanted to help out somehow but we didn’t really know what we could do,” she said. “So once we figured this out and got it going we had to figure out the guidelines and restrictions for giving to certain charities with COVID. We had to figure out how many we could give to each place, if they had room for it. We had to plan the dates, plan the drop offs, organize laying the coats down, picking them all back up, so it was a lot to do, but it’s worth it in the end.”
She never would have imagined the output this event would have produced when planning it.
“On the first day we planned this we were on the phone and we set a goal, for like, 800, so we were not thinking we would have this much,” she said. “But we reached out a lot through other teams, through the community, neighborhood, Facebook, stuff like that, so I think that definitely helped.”
This project was initially thought up as a way to help the community despite the restrictions placed on it despite COVID-19 guidelines in the state. In collecting coats and jackets, the idea was to give people the chance to simply drop off a coat without having to even get out of their car. This minimized contact between people as much as possible.
But while this was something thought up around COVID-19 guidelines, it is also an event Cox Mill could very much pull off again in the future. Douglas’s sister is a sophomore on the volleyball team as well. She could even have another chance in the future to follow up the inaugural “Coat the Court” drive.
“To me it feels like another part of the legacy I’m leaving behind,” Douglas said. “My sister’s actually a sophomore, she’ll be able to follow through with this, keep it going, and now we have kind of the groundwork set so in the years to come it will be easier for them hopefully.
“But it’s just nice to know that I’m leaving something behind that will mean more than just volleyball, it goes beyond that.”
This is something all of Cox Mill can build upon as well, not just the volleyball team.
“The entire Cox Mill High School contributed,” Viegelmann said. “Everyone from teachers to students, parents, neighborhoods, so I kind of thing everyone wanted to do something, but didn’t know quite what to do, and this gave them an outlet.”
