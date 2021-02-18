MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cannon Ballers set to play ball on May 4 as team releases 2021 schedule

As Opening Day nears, the team will be working closely with local officials and Major League Baseball to develop a plan that lets fans enjoy baseball safely, following all appropriate health protocols. With an expected reduced capacity, priority will be given to Cannon Ballers season ticket holders.

“We have been waiting a long time to play baseball in our new ballpark,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We are hopeful that with the drop in the number of COVID cases and the availability of vaccines we will be able to have a season this year. Everyone is working hard in our community to ensure everyone is healthy so we can experience the simple joys of a baseball game together again. The announcement of a schedule is a great first step toward getting us back out on the field.”

The announcement of the 2021 season follows other recent developments from Major League Baseball, including the creation of a newly formed 12-team “Low-A East” division of the MLB Development League. In addition to familiar foes such as the Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs, the Cannon Ballers now welcome the Carolina Mudcats, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and Down East Wood Ducks as new division rivals from the Tar Heel State.

A limited number of season tickets and mini game packages are on sale now. For more information, visit www.kcballers.com or contact the Cannon Ballers Ticket Office by phone at 704-932-3267.