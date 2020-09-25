Bank of America ROVAL 400 to host fans at 7 percent capacity

CONCORD — Fans will be in attendance for the third edition of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 10.
Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, major sports venues with 10,000-person seating can accommodate patrons with no more than 7 percent capacity beginning Oct. 2.
With the NASCAR Playoffs entering the second round with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be excited to offer fans a postseason atmosphere in the first race hosting fans in Concord since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sporting events with people in attendance in North Carolina in March.
“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter said. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”
Charlotte Motor Speedway will also host the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina NASCAR Xfinity Series race and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCars GT Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Due to the limited capacity in the state no additional tickets will be sold for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
Remaining ticket holders will have the option to receive a 120 percent credit toward a 2021 event or a refund for the full purchase amount. Ticket office staff will reach out to existing ticket holders regarding their tickets.
Tickets are still available for the Xfinity Series race as well as for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Championship Series on the ROVAL.
Adult tickets are $50 and available by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. Kids 13 and under get in free.
The state has reviewed all COVID-19 protocols for this event and there will be several fans will have to follow when attending.
- Mandatory temperature checks at ticket gates
- Contactless ticketing
- Socially distanced grandstand seating
- Cashless souvenir and concession purchases
- Social distanced concession stands and bathroom lines
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-traffic public areas
- Additional hand-sanitizer stations
- Limited guests in suites
- Infield admission for race team and operational personnel only
“We’ve had some key learnings from our sister tracks including Bristol, New Hampshire and Texas, who have each successfully hosted fans during the pandemic,” Walter said. “We look forward to implementing those ideas, among others, to be sure that fans can focus on fun while they’re here.”
