Bank of America ROVAL 400 to host fans at 7 percent capacity

CONCORD — Fans will be in attendance for the third edition of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 10.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, major sports venues with 10,000-person seating can accommodate patrons with no more than 7 percent capacity beginning Oct. 2.

With the NASCAR Playoffs entering the second round with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Charlotte Motor Speedway will be excited to offer fans a postseason atmosphere in the first race hosting fans in Concord since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sporting events with people in attendance in North Carolina in March.

“Throughout the summer, we’ve been working with local and state officials to bring fans to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend for what promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter said. “While we regret that we cannot accommodate every fan who would like to be part of this spectacular race weekend, we are committed to providing the best and safest experience possible for those who are able to attend.”